Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says Michelle Boag had no access to its Covid-19 patient data

Todd Muller addresses questions about Hamish Walker and Michelle Boag from Timaru on Wednesday.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says it did not breach the privacy of Covid-19 patients, despite National Party stalwart Michelle Boag claiming she received the now-leaked data as acting chief executive of the trust.

Helicopter Trust chairman Simon Tompkins, in statement issued Wednesday morning, said the trust had reviewed how it protects patient information and “that none of this patient information has been subject to any privacy breach”.

The trust has become embroiled in a political scandal after Boag – a National Party campaign organiser – revealed she had leaked the details of Covid-19 patients to National MP Hamish Walker, who then passed the information on to media outlets.

Boag on Tuesday evening said she received the information in her capacity as acting chief executive. She has resigned from the acting chief executive position and as a trustee of the helicopter trust.

David White/Stuff Former National Party president Michelle Boag admitted to being the source of the leak.

‘“The breach which has been admitted by Ms Boag was of an email that was sent to her personal account. As an administrative resource, Ms Boag has never had access to any clinical or patient data held by [the trust].

“Any information we hold on patients is private with access on a restricted basis and has not been breached.”

The statement appears to contradict Boag’s claim that: “The information was made available to me in my position as then acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, although it was sent to my private email address.”

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust An Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust helicopter at work.

Her statement did not make clear who sent her the information.

“This was a massive error of judgment on my part and I apologise to my colleagues at [the helicopter trust] whom I have let down badly,” she said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday evening that it was likely the helicopter trust held the patient information as a “trusted partner”.

“They will have access to people's confidential health information because of the nature of the work that they do, and all New Zealanders are entitled to know that any information about them that that organisation has will be treated with the utmost confidence.”

Dominion-Post National Party stalwart Michelle Boag at a book launch for former party leader John Key. (file photo)

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust runs a full-time crew of pilots and paramedics that airlift people in medical emergencies and conduct search and rescue missions – including on White Island during the eruption in December.

Boag was also on the National Party Auckland Central electorate team, and the campaign committee for that electorate. She resigned from both positions on Wednesday.

Barrister Kathryn Dalziel, an expert in privacy law, told Stuff on Wednesday that if the helicopter trust legitimately held the patient information and the privacy was breached, the organisation could be liable for a damages claim.

In such cases, it was common for the courts to award $25,000 or more to complainants, Dalziel said.