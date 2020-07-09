Climate change activist breaks away from Green Party

Dr Stuart Bramhall has cut ties with the Green Party to become a member of Social Credit.

A strident environmentalist has cut ties with the Green Party because she believes it has become part of the “status quo”.

Dr Stuart Bramhall contested the New Plymouth electorate under the Green Party banner in the 2017 general election, winning 2070 votes – a result dwarfed by incumbent Jonathan Young, of National, who took 20,711.

However, it can be revealed that Bramhall was a reluctant candidate in 2017 after being “disenchanted” with the election process and the Green Party’s decision to sign up to the budget responsibility rules ahead of election day when it teamed up with Labour.

The Green Party has since ditched this position.

While she stuck it out three years ago, things came to a head for Bramhall regarding a fiscal policy she won support for within the organisation, but which was not released by its caucus.

The 72-year-old joined the Social Credit party about three months ago and as the Green Party had a policy preventing people from belonging to other political parties, she decided it was time to end her 18-year membership.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. (File Photo)

Bramhall is now supporting Social Credit candidate Kath Lauderdale, who is standing in the New Plymouth electorate, and will be out on the campaign trail for her ahead of September 19.

However, climate change remained a huge concern for Bramhall, who is a trained psychiatrist.

She did not believe enough was being done by the current Government to address the issue.

”We have to drastically downsize our lifestyles and reduce our consumption.”

As a member of Climate Justice Taranaki, Bramhall has helped organise a meet the candidates evening on September 2 in a bid to put the issue at front and centre.

”It’s really to ask the hard questions of the candidates.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Climate change is a huge issue for NZ, says Dr Stuart Bramhall, who recently ended her 18-year long Green Party membership.

She said she had no regrets about cutting ties with the Green Party and felt it had drifted over the years and become part of the “status quo”.

”I felt we had a much stronger voice when we were in opposition.”

The Green Party’s 2020 election list, which is available online, does not yet appear to have any candidates in any of the four electorates which touch on the Taranaki region – Taranaki/King-Country, New Plymouth, Whanganui and Te Tai Hauāuru.

The party has been approached for comment regarding whether it intends to field any candidates in any of the four electorates and what its campaign strategy in Taranaki might entail.