Government visa changes for thousands of stranded seasonal workers

The Government has made visa changes to help thousands of migrant workers stranded in New Zealand.

It has also revoked a pledge to increase the number of seasonal workers in the country as the border remains closed and the Government aims to get more Kiwis into employment.

Stranded Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) and migrant seasonal workers will now be allowed to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles.

The RSE scheme allows workers into the country on a short-term visa, to work in the horticulture and viticulture industries and each year up to 14,400 workers, mainly from Pacific Island nations, arrive in New Zealand to fill seasonal labour shortages.

About 9,000 seasonal workers were still in New Zealand and a number of those were stranded with no flights home and no way to support themselves after the harvest season had ended, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said.

The Government had made some time-limited visa changes that included allowing those stranded to work part-time (a minimum of 15 hours per week) and with no limit on roles that they could do.

The workers will need to have an employment agreement with an RSE employer, who would need to continue to honour commitments under the RSE scheme.

Any additional time an RSE worker spends in New Zealand will not count towards the time they would ordinarily have to spend overseas before they can return for seasonal work.

The Royal NZ Air Force has come to the rescue of more than 1000 seasonal workers who were desperate to get home, but thousands of others remained.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF RSE workers from Papua New Guinea are working in Marlborough for themselves, their families and often their wider communities at home.

With no commercial flights available, the Vanuatu Government requested assistance from New Zealand to help get the workers home. But many workers from Samoa and Tonga have no choice but to wait.

Lees-Galloway said the Government was supporting Pacific Island governments to repatriate their citizens but many are expected to remain in New Zealand for some time.

“RSE visas limit workers to specific work, which is now drying up despite the Government already supporting workers to move to new RSE employers unable to bring in migrant workers as the borders are closed,” he said.

The RSE scheme is part of New Zealand’s special relationship with the Pacific.

Supplied In June, Suliana Kata (far right) could not return home to Tonga because the border remained shut.

“As a country, we have a responsibility to support these workers and their employers, whose pastoral care responsibilities include accommodation for the workers,” Lees-Galloway said.

The number of temporary visas for foreign seasonal workers was set to increase by just over 3000 in the next two years.

Approval was given for the cap to be raised by a further 1600 places to 16,000 in 2020/21.

But with rising unemployment among New Zealanders, he expected more Kiwis would be available for work next season.

“For this reason, the Government has decided to keep the RSE scheme annual cap at 14,400 for the next year. This is not what we originally announced and planned, but we anticipate that more New Zealanders will be available to do this work next year, so we could not justify another increase of the cap as we originally planned.

“I want to give employers in the horticulture and viticulture industries as much certainty as possible in uncertain times, so I have taken the decision now even though next seasons workers will only be able to enter New Zealand when it is safe to relax border restrictions,” Lees-Galloway said.