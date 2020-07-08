Another MP flames out. What gives with National's famed Clutha-Southland stronghold?

National leader Todd Muller says his party will keep critiquing the Covid-19 response despite one of his own MPs leaking patient details.

It was sniffily said that the voters of rural Southland would elect a gumboot, provided it was a National gumboot. Nowadays the talk is more about gumboot-tossing.

With about 1200 members the Clutha-Southland electorate is an exceptionally strong one within the party, but it’s lost its second successive MP to scandal.

Hamish Walker is now a man with a great political future behind him, after sending personal details of Covid-19 patients to the media, and then pressuring party leader Todd Muller not to out him for doing so.

This follows the infamous fall of his predecessor Todd Barclay, who secretly taped his own staff and was less than up-front when challenged about it.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hamish Walker was so far, so good. Until...

It seems a curious double-whammy for southern electorates (previously Southland, Wallace and Clutha) so long associated electing steady-handed figures.

In his maiden speech, Walker listed the redoubtable likes of Adam Hamilton, Peter Gordon, Sir Brian Talboys, Sir Robin Gray and Sir Bill English.

“You cannot pull the wool over the eyes of a Clutha-Southlander,’’ he said, “even if it was grown and shorn there.’’

The question will inevitably be asked, has the candidate selection process been missing something?

Before we fixate too hard on the youth of the most recent MPs – Walker was in his mid-30s when elected three years ago and Barclay, at 24, was famously the first MP to have been born in the 1990s – let’s remember that English was in his late 20s when elected and a cabinet minister by 34.

Clutha-Southland isn’t tightly controlled by its party’s head office, and that’s long been a point of pride. The selection process has been called opaque, involving hopefuls trying to impress a raft of electorate branches, then a pre-selection committee coming up with a shortlist and the final vote going to delegates put forward by each branch.

And these little electoral pockets, while ardently National, aren’t half as homogeneous as you may think.

They say Clutha-Southland is the size of Switzerland. Not quite. But it could still pick on Belgium or Taiwan in the playground.

Within all that terrain lie communities as different in personality as Queenstown and Gore, separated by some fabulous farming heartland, also some hardscrabble communities too, though the likes of Mataura and Ohai-Nightcaps aren’t so blue, of course.

This year’s election, with redrawn boundaries, the electorate will be known simply as Southland. But within the boundaries that applied at the time, you could find 34 different communities.

Supplied Boundary changes for Southland the 2020 general election. The shaded area is now part of the Southland electorate.

What is more, the 2017 election opened up real divisions regarding the candidate selection process.

Barclay initially regained the nomination even though he was already assailed by the taping scandal.

The conduct of that selection process led to an internal complaint by eight people, investigated by the party’s rules committee which determined that no delegates had been coerced or pressured.

Among its findings the investigation concluded that whether or not the seven MPs attending the final selection meeting – including health minister Jonathan Coleman, chief whip Jami-Lee Ross and Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie – had actively influenced support for Barclay, the party couldn’t, and shouldn’t, ban open endorsement of candidates.

Before the election could take place, however, further details of the taping scandal overtook Barclay and the electorate found itself in need of a replacement candidate, sharpish.

Walker prevailed. He had strong southern family credentials and had impressed three years earlier in the safe-for-Labour Dunedin South seat, taking a chunk out of Clare Curran’s majority and kicking along the party vote pleasingly.

Then he went on to carry Clutha-Southland with a majority of 14,354 – 60 per cent of the votes cast.

Now a fresh selection process awaits. And once again, time is of the essence. It will be a real test of the party faithful's judgment.