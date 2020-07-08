Michelle Boag: The Ministry of Health sent me the Covid-19 patient details

National Party stalwart Michelle Boag says the Ministry of Health sent her the personal details of Covid-19 patients which she then leaked to National MP Hamish Walker.

Boag resigned from her job as acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust on Tuesday, after she confessed to leaking the details of Covid-19 patients to Walker, who in turn passed the details on to journalists.

The helicopter trust on Wednesday said Boag “never had access to any clinical or patient data”. Boag told Stuff she received information of Covid-19 patients throughout the pandemic response from the Ministry of Health – in an “unsolicited” email to her personal email address – but only once decided to leak to her National Party colleagues.

"None of the Covid-19 patient data did anything else but sit in the spreadsheet the Ministry sent, it wasn't entered anywhere. It just came in a spreadsheet, stayed in a spreadsheet, nothing was ever done with it, except to let people know where there was community transmission.”

Boag said she would pass on the Covid-19 patient information to the clinicians at the helicopter trust, "so that they knew if they had a mission into a community where there had been an outbreak, they could prepare for that".

"If there's community transmission on Waiheke we need to know about it so that when we go there we can take all the appropriate precautions.”

The helicopter trust did not need the details of Covid-19 patients when there was no community transmission of the virus, she said.

"The border stuff, we don't know about that, because everyone's staying in hotels. We don't fly to hotels, we only fly to communities.”

Yet the information kept coming until Monday, when the ministry contacted emergency service operators to ask if they still needed Covid-19 patient data. At the time, she did not know the Ministry was concerned about a leak of the data she sent Walker.

"I wasn't sure because I don't exactly know what information was passed, I can only make assumptions. I haven't seen the information that the journalists got.”

Boag said she only sent Walker one email, and did not send the information to any other National MP.

She would not answer questions about exactly what the email contained, or why she sent Walker the patient details – “That’s a matter for the investigation”.

“Apart from the people who I was authorised to send it to, the people in the [trust] who needed to know, and the fact that Hamish has said himself what he did with the information, I’m reserving all discussion for the inquiry.”

Boag said she had not passed on health information to National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse, who has previously made allegations of failure in border quarantine facilities, citing a “source”.

"I'm not aware of anything that I had that would've helped Michael [Woodhouse] in the issues he raised, but none of those related to any information that I had,” she said.

Boag on Wednesday resigned from both the National Party Auckland Central electorate team, and the campaign committee for that electorate.

Walker resigned from his candidacy of the Clutha-Southland seat, which will end his political career with National at the September election.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman has told Stuff the ministry would not comment on anything related to the investigation into the leak.

Helicopter Trust chairman Simon Tompkins, in a statement issued Wednesday morning, said the trust had reviewed how it protects patient information and “that none of this patient information has been subject to any privacy breach”.

“The breach which has been admitted by Ms Boag was of an email that was sent to her personal account. As an administrative resource, Ms Boag has never had access to any clinical or patient data held by [the trust].

“Any information we hold on patients is private with access on a restricted basis and has not been breached.”

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust did not respond to further requests for comment.