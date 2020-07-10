TOP leader Geoff Simmons announces run in Rongotai

The Opportunities Party leader Geoff Simmons will run in the Wellington electorate of Rongotai in the general election.

It’s a small shuffle for Simmons, who ran in Wellington Central in 2017, when he was the deputy leader of the party under Gareth Morgan.

Simmons, a former Treasury economist, focused his election launch around transport issues.

“Transport in the Capital is our Achilles’ heel, especially when it comes to cycling,” he said.

READ MORE:

* The Opportunities Party snags 0800 JACINDA from Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere

* Gareth Morgan leaves the political party he founded

* Opportunities Party faces significant challenges



“Safe cycling offers a vital and obvious mode of transport for an electorate so close to the heart of Wellington city and I will be campaigning on ways to encourage more cycling as part of a package of options to reduce car commuter traffic in Rongotai.”

“As a Rongotai resident, I know I’m not alone in my frustrations with transport and housing. We desperately need change on the South Coast. This change needs to create housing affordability while also future proofing against the impacts of sea level rises and the increased frequency of storm events.”

Rongotai has been a safe Labour seat ever since it was established in 1996, and is currently held by Paul Eagle, a one-term MP and former Wellington deputy mayor.

National’s candidate in the seat is David Patterson, a tax lawyer with Chapman Tripp and graduate of Harvard Law School.