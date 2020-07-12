Seymour attacks Waikato River Authority on campaign trail in Hamilton

David Seymour has taken a shot at the Waikato River Authority, saying they’re not up to the job.

The ACT leader addressed more than 100 potential voters at Hamilton’s Seddon Park on Thursday night.

He was asked about his thoughts on Auckland taking more water from the Waikato River, due to the city having its worst water shortage in 25 years.

Seymour said he was coming from a neutral position given he’s from Palmerston North, but he was far from impressed with the handling of the situation by the Waikato River Authority.

“I think Roger Pikia and the River Authority are completely out of control.

“Their job, and they've got a very important job, which is sustaining the health of the river and good on them and I wish them well, it's a worthwhile job to be doing.

“It's a nice task to have in life looking after a river and a very significant one. But when they said we are going to charge you 10 cents a cubic unit.

“I like being a p*** taker too, you know this is quite a serious business and I think that river authority, they've gone beyond, and I looked at the law when they were saying this. They've gone beyond their legal brief, and they're just not up to it based on their behaviour.

“I see the final they came to a compromise because the Government basically forced them too.”

Seymour wasn’t shy about warming up the crowd as the temperature outside had dropped to crisp 11 degrees.

“I want to thank everyone for turning up tonight, it’s the kind of weather that reminds you if you have accidently left your fly down.”

After making a few points he opened it up to the floor for questions that ranged from gun ownership, freedom of speech to what ACT would put the tax rate at.

“I know politicians have the stereotype of someone that can fit two gobstoppers because they are always talking, talking, talking but I want to make this a little bit more about listening.”

As for the tax rate he proposes they would cut the 30 per cent marginal tax rate, which applies on income between $48,000 and $70,000, to 17.5 per cent.

However, when it came to the Waikato, Seymour didn’t see the region any differently to the rest of the country.

He is keen to get public health under control “in a smart way”, but wasn’t an open supporter on a possible medical school in the region.

“I don’t really have a view on that. I don’t think politicians should decide on where medical schools are or what each institution teaches.

“I think the question is can you register the students, can you get the medical bodies to approve the degrees. And if you can do that go for it.”

Seymour danced his way through the rest of the questions and wrapped up the night after 90 minutes to a loud round of applause.