Jian Yang, the National MP who admitted to training Chinese spies, retiring

National MP Jian Yang is seeking legal advice following a story that raises questions about his links with Chinese military and intelligence. The story by media outlet Newsroom focuses on the time Dr Yang taught at institutions run by the People's Liberation Army - the Chinese equivalent of America's National Security Agency. Dr Yang has confirmed he taught spies English, but says he was never a spy himself, and says he's the victim of a racist smear campaign. Analyst of China's military Peter Matthis joins us to discuss the case.

A controversial National MP with links to Chinese spy agencies is retiring.

Jian Yang announced on Friday that he would not stand in the 2020 General Election after serving “three rewarding terms” in the National Party caucus.

This is despite announcing in March that he was being reselected as a list-only candidate for the party - in a press release for Chinese-language media only.

“Accordingly, I have informed the Party President that I should not be considered by the Regional list ranking committee of the Northern Region in its meeting tomorrow, hence my announcement today.”

“I truly believe that New Zealand is a great country. I have been in New Zealand for 21 years, twelve years in academia and nine years in politics.”

He said his decision came after“careful consideration” and discussion with his family.

“As a Member of Parliament with Chinese heritage, I made my contribution to NZ-China relations. My trips to China with Prime Minister John Key, Ministers and colleagues are some highlights of my political career. I have witnessed the rapid growth of New Zealand’s trade with China, and I am pleased to have played a role in it.”

He said it had been a great honour to represent the Chinese community as a National MP in Parliament and be able to “assist numerous Chinese constituents and enabled the Chinese community to better understand and participate in New Zealand’s open and democratic politics”.

He said he intended to continue to support New Zealand’s hard-working Chinese community outside of caucus.

This month Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters challenged National Party leader Todd Muller to "stand up for this country" and address Yang's membership.

It came as Muller bumped the controversial MP up the party's list from 33 to 27.

Yang came under intense scrutiny shortly before the 2017 election when Newsroom revealed he taught English at an elite Chinese spy school before emigrating to New Zealand and that he attracted the interest of New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service.

Yang then admitted he previously taught English to students in China, so they could monitor communications and collect information but said he was not a spy.

Yang also studied at another military intelligence facility where Xu Meihong, a famous Chinese spy, was his classmate, according to the Financial Times. All up, he worked in Chinese military intelligence for 15 years.

In January, Stuff revealed that former National Party leader Simon Bridges' controversial China visit was organised Yang.

Bridges was criticised for praising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in an interview on Chinese state television during the five-day trip in September.

He also came under scrutiny for meeting the person in charge of the country's secret police, at a time when the CCP was detaining more than a million Uighur Muslims.

Yang emailed National Party staff with the itinerary he put together for Bridges and said: "I'm rather pleased with it".

A member of the Chinese Communist Party's 25-man Politburo would meet the delegation "although we do not know who that person is", Yang said in the email.

That person turned out to be Guo Shengkun, the head of the CCP's secret police.