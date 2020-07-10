Coronavirus: Michael Woodhouse says way Michelle Boag leaked patient information wasn't 'normal'

It was sent to him by party operative Michelle Boag, who today resigned from the party, saying she had developed an “unhealthy relationship” with politics.

Opposition health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse stands by his decision to delete emails sent from a former National Party insider.

Former party president Michelle Boag resigned from the party on Friday, after 47 years, following revelations she passed on private patient information to Woodhouse, as well as fellow MP Hamish Walker.

‘’I thought it was appropriate to do so, if there was any inquiry it would be more centred on the information that was sent from Michelle Boag, and I thought it was the safest thing to do,” Woodhouse said on Friday.

Woodhouse confirmed the emails were sent to a non-parliamentary email address ‘’which I only access in Dunedin’’, where the list MP is based.

It was the first time Boag, who identified herself in the email, had emailed him at that address, and the first time she had supplied him with information during his 12-year political career.

‘’I can’t describe it as normal,’’ Woodhouse said of Boag’s method of communication.

Michael Woodhouse said he received several emails from Michelle Boag.

Woodhouse said he received four emails from Boag, sent between June 21- 25, opening the first but not the subsequent three.

At that time of the emails, the increasingly under-pressure David Clark was still the Minister of Health.

Both Woodhouse and Boag issued media statements on Friday morning, but the timing of those releases were merely coincidental, he said.

“I have had no knowledge of anything that Michelle Boag has done this week. It is entirely a coincidence, I haven’t spoken to Michelle this week.”

Muller told 1 NEWS yesterday Boag wasn't a source for Woodhouse, after she supplied leaked Covid-19 information to Hamish Walker.

The context of those emails were sent to him in the context of that supplied information being widely circulated among Government agencies involved in the Covid-19 response.

‘’It wasn’t a hack, it wasn’t information that was – in my understanding – otherwise more widely available.’’

Woodhouse said MPs were often sent information, some of which was not appropriate, and which required them to exercise their judgment.

“I exercised that judgment and it wasn’t difficult.”

Michelle Boag resigned from the National party on Friday.

Woodhouse said there were nothing he could have done with the supplied information ‘’and I certainly wasn’t going to disclose it’’.

‘’That is the central issue on this, and I am very disappointed that a colleague exercised incredibly poor judgment in doing the opposite, and he has paid the ultimate price for doing that.’’

That was in reference to one-term Clutha-Southland’s Walker, who announced he would withdraw his candidacy for the seat, after his omission and subsequent apology over leaking private patient information to several media outlets.

That information was supplied by Boag.

MP Hamish Walker admitted he had sent some information on to media.

Woodhouse confirmed Boag was not the source of other allegations he had made over the Government’s handling of Covid-19 cases, including that of a homeless man staying at an isolation hotel.

He claimed he had ‘’being literally swamped with intel’’ by people in the health sector providing unsoliticited allegations.

And nor would he resign over the receiving the privacy information, as his role as opposition health spokeman was to ‘’hold the Government to account’’.

’’I have done that, and exposed how porous the management of isolation has been, in the context of that I was given information that I made the right choice not to use.’’

Woodhouse maintained that ‘’it never crossed my mind’’ that Walker was the leak of the private information, when the story broke on Saturday.

Prior to Walker and Boag outing themselves, the National Party had performed strongly, and the matter was an unwelcome distraction, Woodhouse said.

He had made contact with Michael Heron QC, who was leading the inquiry, and provided details to him.

Woodhouse, who informed his leader Todd Muller of the emails on Tuesday, said if that information was deemed relevant to the inquiry, he would ‘’cooperate fully’’.