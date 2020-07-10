ACT Party leader David Seymour unveils 'change your future' as election slogan

ACT Party leader David Seymour labels the Labour led Govt 'sleazy' in his party's policy launch on Waitangi Day.

The National Party wants to ‘Get New Zealand Working’, the Labour Party says ‘Let's Keep Moving’ and now ACT wants to ‘Change Your Future”.

ACT party leader David Seymour said the party’s 2020 election campaign slogan was about the right of individuals to question and want a different future, rather than keeping the status quo, which the other parties seemed to be offering, he said.

Because of Covid-19, voters had reasonable questions to ask about world-class public health, tackling debt and seizing the opportunity to be a Covid-free nation, he said.

“It’s about how we can choose a different path but it requires individuals to make choices.”

Speaking ahead of ACT’s election campaign launch on Sunday in central Auckland, he signalled the party would be campaigning on crime, drugs and gangs, as well as mental health and welfare but the details would be revealed at the launch.

“It is about how do we seize the opportunity to be a smart island nation in a pandemic world.”

So far the party had sold about $26,000 worth of tickets, with about 540 attendees, which was getting close to a sell-out crowd.

The 2017 campaign launch attracted about 120 supporters and since then the party membership had tripled, he said.

The party was financially healthy (enough to run a “reasonable” 2020 campaign) and had a much more diverse base, becoming a broader movement, he said.

The party had gained support during the past two years because of its work on the assisted dying legislation, free speech and opposition of the firearms laws.

New Zealand Parliament David Seymour opens up the final debate on the End of Life Choice bill.

However, Seymour believes one of the other key factors was being a member of the Epidemic Response Committee, which was set up to act as a replacement for Parliament during lockdown and the alert levels.

He said he received a lot of feedback that showed his voice was heard.

“Normally I am one voice in 67 but for five weeks when people were watching, I was one in six.”

He said it also helped that some of his rivals were having a “tough time”.

“NZ First have made so many promises and to just about every group, they have managed to somehow let them down. I think the Nats have been having a tougher time than they usually do, so that has helped a bit as well.”

Firearms were an issue that was motivating the party’s base, but he insisted it grew organically, and he didn't go out and look for the gun lobby’s support.

“They were angry about what was going on.”

Meanwhile, a focus on crime and drugs was spurred by the scourge of Methamphetamine (P) that was even affecting “picture perfect Remuera families”, he said.

Supplied ACT's new list lineup, from left: Simon Court, David Seymour, Nicole McKee, Brooke van Velden, and Chris Bailey.

Earlier this month, the party revealed its list for the 2020 election and elected a 27-year-old staffer Brooke van Velden, an instrumental figure in the passage of his End of Life Choice Bill, as the party's deputy leader.

It has also put a prominent gun rights lobbyist, Nicole McKee, who headed up the campaign against the Government's recent gun laws, at number three.

This election it was staging more candidates than 2017 – 54, compared to 42.

All candidates would ask voters to give their party vote to ACT - except Seymour, who is asking Epsom voters to re-elect him as their MP.

ACT has only had a single MP for close to a decade after they were all but wiped out in the 2011 election, but recent polling suggests that could grow to four.

However, Seymour believed the polling could be “understating the momentum” because some voters were still “on the journey” to ACT.

It was reasonable and realistic to suggest six MPs, he said.

There was a lot of positive sentiment about the party that didn’t happen three years ago and there were a lot of reasons to think the polls will be correct, he said.

“Seven or eight is a more optimistic scenario.The debate about ACT now is not will it survive but how much will it grow and that is very welcome.”

While there is little chance of the party reaching the five per cent threshold, it is likely to return to Parliament thanks to the Epsom electorate in Auckland, which ACT has won for many years and National do not campaign in.

Seymour is confident the electorate is happy with him as MP.

“I think you have to go back to basics. The seat belongs to the voters. I think there's a very clear strategy for voters and on current polling it looks like they are overwhelming on board for it.”