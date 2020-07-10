Critics scoff at Todd Muller's 'Gerry rebuilt this city' call in Christchurch

Nearly 10 years after the first Christchurch earthquake, what's happening with the Garden City's remaining eyesores? (Video first published in January 2020)

Claims by National leader Todd Muller that his party took “decisive action” to drive Christchurch’s post-quake rebuild have been met with scepticism and derision by politicians, academics and residents.

Muller made the comments as he unveiled National’s economic plan at a lunch hosted by Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

John Kirk-Anderson Former rebuild minister Gerry Brownlee once branded homeowners desperate for insurance help “carpers and moaners”.

The Bay of Plenty MP told supporters National’s legacy was not one of “ruined buildings behind fences”, but of “shiny new” ones, and a “new vibrant city”.

But his glowing appraisal has been met with incredulity, with residents questioning how well he knows the city.

East Christchurch resident Kimberley Ogier scoffed at the claims.

“Have you actually been to our city? There are houses being re-repaired for the third time since your government made a mess of the repairs. Your legacy is broken houses.”

Urban design expert James Lunday, a former manager at Regenerate Christchurch, said rushed planning had left a legacy of failed anchor projects, little achievement and a mere rebuild of “yesterday’s city”.

Architectural designer Barnaby Bennett said it was strange for Muller to trumpet the recovery’s success when many do not share his view.

“As someone who has researched the field, the 100-day plan in Christchurch is generally held up as an example of what not to do now, not as a best case.”

While parts of Christchurch are shiny, like new library Tūranga...

During his speech on Thursday, Muller said the earthquakes had been a “body blow” to the country and the National Government had taken “decisive action” to generate the rebuild.

“Our legacy isn’t one of ruined buildings behind fences, awaiting insurance settlements, it’s of a new vibrant city, from the beautiful riverside to the shiny new buildings.

“A major part of that recovery strategy was the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan, put together in just 100 days. Our execution of that plan returned life to a devastated CBD.”

He praised former rebuild minister Gerry Brownlee, who famously apologised after branding homeowners awaiting a fair insurance deal “carpers and moaners”.

“We rebuilt – Gerry rebuilt – this city, along with you, the business community.”

While Muller’s view of the recovery is rosy, scores of homeowners remain locked in insurance battles with the Earthquake Commission, which Claimants’ Reference Group chair Ali Jones said was largely down to “ineptitude, deliberate obfuscation and a lack of training”.

Joe Johnson ... plenty, like the Old Municipal Chambers on Oxford Terrace, still lies derelict.

“I do hope Mr Muller is being correctly briefed on the misery caused by EQC and private insurers, including government insurer, Southern Response.

“We all know of the old, the sick, the stressed and financially pressured who, almost 10 years on, continue to have to fight for their fair entitlement.”

Where buildings once stood, central Christchurch is now pockmarked with patches of gravel, dozens of damaged properties still fenced off or propped up.

Anchor projects such as the metro sports facility, convention centre and the stadium – all meant to have been finished by now – remain incomplete.

Residents are also frustrated at the slow progress, research earlier this year finding less than a third think Christchurch is better now than before the earthquakes.

Lunday branded National’s 100-day plan a “mythical blueprint” with no economic development plan, and said the plethora of rebuild organisations had created a “shambles”.

“The legacy is failed anchor projects, few new jobs, poor housing stock in the inner suburbs, 40 per cent vacant sites [and] sterile precincts with little life after 6pm.

“If it were a student exercise it would be a C minus. Yes, he is correct – looking at EQC repairs, it is a Gerry-built city.”

John Kirk-Anderson Todd Muller has praised the efforts of Brownlee, left, in leading Christchurch its the early post-quake days.

Muller’s comments also raised eyebrows among Christchurch’s Labour politicians.

“It was National that oversaw the debacles at EQC and the use of private investigators by Southern Response to spy on claimants, it was National that mismanaged major anchor projects, letting them drag on for years behind schedule and over budget,” Regeneration Minister Megan Woods said.

Alden Williams Large swathes of central Christchurch remain undeveloped.

Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb added: “If Todd had come to Christchurch for more than lunch he would have known that the blueprint was a huge fetter on growth in the city – which fortunately private investors found a way around eventually.

“His suggestion that National assisted home owners resolving insurance issues is offensive.”

Despite the criticisms, some believe National’s government laid the foundations for progress.

“I hated the blueprint at first, but I've come around,” said Richard Peebles, who developed and co-owns Riverside Market, High St Lanes and the Guthrey Centre and lost money when his land was bought up for the rebuild.

“It was aspirational and (the Government) stuck to their guns. It gave the private sector the confidence to get in and invest.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Developer Richard Peebles is a fan of the original rebuild blueprint, saying it was “aspirational”.

Peebles said the success of the rebuild should be “measured in decades” and credited Brownlee with bringing the plan to fruition, saying the city council getting its way would have turned the city into “a bugger's muddle”.

Commercial landlord Shaun Stockman said the finished blueprint would be “awesome”, but the anchor projects had taken too long.

“The long-term vision was bold. But short-term, it's only the private owners who got on and got things rebuilt. The stadium, convention centre and metro sports are well overdue, and it's costing the city now.”