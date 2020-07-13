Swastikas painted on New Conservative political campaign signs in West Auckland

The campaign billboards of Leighton Baker, party leader for the New Conservatives political party, have had swastikas painted on them.

Swastikas have been painted on several election signs for a New Conservative Party candidate in West Auckland.

The signs, promoting party leader Leighton Baker, were vandalised on the weekend, with two swastika symbols painted on four of the six signs, and one swastika on the remaining two.

The Nazi symbol appears to have been spray painted onto the signs using a template.

The party’s election boards, near the Avondale Racecourse, were put up on Saturday and appear to be the only ones vandalised.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere’s sign, just a few blocks away, was not vandalised.

Baker labelled the vandalism disappointing and sad. He couldn't confirm if it has been reported to police.

“We have more than 600 signs, delivered to local areas and they are responsible for them,” Baker said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Baker said their political signs have been vandalised across the country but this was the first time swastikas have been painted on them.

“We have vandalism on our signs all the time, some cut out, faces drawn on them, these things happen all the time.”

He said information about the party in the news recently which painted them as a far right extremist party may have something to do with the swastikas.

“These are obviously people that don’t respect people’s stuff and vandalise others things. It is sad and we don’t know what their motivation is.”

New Conservative Party secretary Kevin Stitt said the vandalism was concerning.

“We’ve been receiving calls about it this morning,” Stitt said.

“We realise we are under attack and these things happen all the time.”

He said if signs are stolen, then normal procedure would be to report it to police.

“But if its just vandalism then we normally don’t bother about it. Police have much more important things to deal with.”

Their signs in Christchurch, Wellington and across Auckland have been vandalised.

“We’ve been painted as a far right extremist party and that is totally untrue.

“The party’s been blatantly deemed that way and someone’s taken it on themselves to paint Nazi swastikas on our signs, that is not who we are.”

Stitt said they were going to either try to replace their party campaign signs or have the swastikas painted over.