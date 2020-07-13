Serious Fraud Office investigation into donations made to Labour Party in 2017

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel is asked about the Serious Fraud Office investigation into her electoral funding. (Video first published March 1, 2020)

The Serious Fraud Office has started an investigation in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

However, the SFO did not elaborate on the particulars of the investigation, which appears to have blindsided the party.

A source close to the party told Stuff they were sure the party was “clean”.

“We consider that making the current announcement is consistent with our past practice in this area of electoral investigations and in the public interest,” SFO director Julie Read, said.

The SFO is currently conducting four investigations in relation to electoral funding matters

It has an ongoing investigation in relation to the New Zealand First Foundation and two other separate investigations in relation to Auckland Council and Christchurch City Council mayoral electoral funding.

A fifth electoral funding matter relates to donations paid to the National Party. That matter is currently before the courts with a trial scheduled for September 2021.

The charges relate to donations made to the National Party Botany Electorate. One of $100,000 in 2017 and another of $100,050 in 2018.

In February, the court lifted suppression for Jami-Lee Ross and his co-accused Zhang Yikun, Zheng Shijia, and Zheng Hengjia in relation to the matter.

Follwoing this, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the Labour Party was checking to see if it has received any donations from the people who had been accused of illegally donating to the National Party.

Zhang has associations across the political spectrum. Ahead of the last election, he appeared at several fundraisers including one with Ardern.

At the time of the Ross scandal, Ardern was forced to clarify she did not personally know Zhang and she had not personally received any donations from him.

Labour could not however say that it had never received donations from Zhang. If it had, they were under the threshold that would require them to be declared to the electoral commission.

The SFO had announced the commencement of all the investigations In the interests of transparency and consistency, Read said on Monday.

The SFO would not make any further comment on the Labour Party probe.

The fact that the SFO has commenced an investigation is not an indication of guilt.

In order to commence an investigation, the Serious Fraud Office Act requires that the director must have reasonable grounds to believe that a relevant offence may have been committed.

The Director does not have to be satisfied that an offence has been committed.

The Labour Party has been asked for comment.

