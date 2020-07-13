National MP Amy Adams apologises for wrongly claiming party candidate Catherine Chu is Chinese

National MP Amy Adams has apologised for wrongly claiming a party candidate, Catherine Chu, was Chinese.

Adams was interviewed on Magic Talk on Monday morning and, asked about who represented the Chinese community in the National Party after MP Jian Yang announced his retirement on Friday, said Chu was Chinese.

Chu, the Banks Peninsula candidate for the 2020 election, is Korean. She told Stuff in January her parents moved to Christchurch from Korea, where they ran a night cramming school.

“I got that wrong. I had thought Catherine was Chinese but I was mistaken. I have spoken with Catherine and apologised fully for my error," Adams said in a statement.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff National Party candudate Catherine Chu. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* National's diversity problem gets worse with exit of Paula Bennett

* National MP: Sticking to knitting 'not the best phrase to use' about PM

* National Party leadership takes new approach as Opposition during Question Time

* Nikki Kaye wrongly describes Paul Goldsmith as Māori as pressure over National's diversity grows



Chu said Adams had called to apologise as soon as she realised the error, and it was understandable that there would be confusion about her ethnicity.

“I was born and raised here in Christchurch and my parents are from South Korea. I can understand where the confusion came from.

“My ancestors immigrated from China to Korea a few hundred years ago and I’ve been really proud as a Kiwi of my multicultural background and have embraced my Korean and Chinese heritage.

“Which is why I eventually graduated university with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Chinese.”

Adams is the second senior National Party MP to wrongly declare the ethnicity of a colleague.

Deputy leader Nikki Kaye in May wrongly described the party's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith as Māori, when defending the diversity of the party's front bench.

"Paul Goldsmith is of Ngāti Porou," Kaye said, and then listed him as one of three Māori MPs in the shadow-Cabinet.

This was news to Goldsmith, who told journalists minutes later that while his family had "Māori connections" but he was not Māori himself.