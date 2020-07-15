Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson arrive in Invercargill amidst smelter closure

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving at Invercargill Airport on Wednesday night, on her left is Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Senior Government ministers have arrived in Invercargill to talk with Southland leaders in regards to the closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson landed at Invercargill Airport on Wednesday night.

When asked, after she got off the plane, if she was in Southland to save the smelter, she said: “you’ll probably have a chance to see us tomorrow when we’ve got our stand up”.

Stuff asked Grant Robertson what he would say to Southland business leaders, he replied: “It’s a good opportunity for us to hear from all of the business leaders we’re seeing, and various others, and get a feel for the situation, and then we’ll have some stuff to say to you after that”.

Robertson signalled on Tuesday the visit was not to save the smelter.

A spokesperson from Robertson’s office said the plant was not closing until August next year, which meant there was already some transition time.

Rio Tinto announced last weeks plans to wind down operations for the plant closure in August next year.

Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones already spent Wednesday in Southland, and announced $3 million for a new public library and a further $1m to re-roof the Gore Aquatic Centre plant room and reception area, as well as replacing the roofing and skylights over the MLT Events Centre stadium.