Taranaki MPs react to National leadership change 'whirlwind'

New National Party leader Judith Collins is hoping the National Party can "collectively crush" the government in September's election.

A Taranaki MP who played a key role in the process to select National’s new leader after the shock resignation of Todd Muller says she was left “gobsmacked” by the news he decided to call it quits.

Barbara Kuriger, who is senior whip for National, said she got a heads-up about Muller’s intention to leave the job on Monday night.

“I was thinking ‘oh my goodness, this can’t be happening’,” she said.

Giving up the job after 53 days, Muller said the role had taken a heavy toll on him personally, and from a health perspective it was no longer tenable for him to stay on.

Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, who is also senior whip for the National Party.

Regardless of the shock factor, the 24 hours which followed had been a “whirlwind” for Kuriger, as it was part of her role as senior whip to rally the National caucus and get them to Wellington for the emergency meeting which was held on Tuesday night to pick the party’s new leadership team.

In the process, also run by Kuriger, Judith Collins won the leadership, with Gerry Brownlee appointed as deputy.

With Collins now installed in the top job, Kuriger said “everyone’s got behind her” – something she said was on show on Tuesday night when the freshly-minted leader asked the caucus to come with her when she addressed the media.

“That’s really a sign of where we’re heading.”

While the leadership upheaval had no direct impact on Kuriger’s campaign to win the Taranaki-King Country seat at the September 19 general election, it – along with controversy regarding National’s involvement in a privacy breach involving Covid-19 health information – had affected how the public saw the party.

Newly appointed National Party leader Judith Collins was flanked by MPs after she was appointed to the job following an emergency meeting in Wellington on Tuesday.

“The important thing for all of us is the party vote, and yes it does impact.”

“It’s our job to keep building it up and it’s really hard when things go wrong,” Kuriger said.

“The smiles last night (after the Tuesday meeting) were incredibly rewarding – it’s been a tough week.”

Kuriger respected Muller’s decision to resign, and while she did not want to elaborate on any specific details, she added he was getting good support.

New National leader Judith Collins spent time in Taranaki last week, where her straight-talking style seemed to appeal to the party faithful.

Only six days before the shock leadership change on Tuesday, Collins was in Taranaki.

On July 8, she helped launched the re-election campaign for good friend, and New Plymouth MP, Jonathan Young before a tour of towns in the region the following day.

Decked out in a striking blue blazer, Collins’ straight-talking style was on show as she took a swipe at the coalition Government and what she said was its lack of depth.

Her musings appeared to be widely appreciated by audiences she spoke to, indicative of her popularity with the National party base, which some political commentators have previously pointed out.

On Wednesday, Young said the positive feedback about the appointment of Collins and Brownlee was already coming through.

New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young, of National, says the new leadership line-up will help reinvigorate the party.

He said the new leadership duo were “widely respected” in New Zealand and both were highly experienced, including holding previous senior ministerial roles.

Young predicted the leadership change would “reinvigorate” the National Party.

“I am absolutely convinced that Judith is going to consolidate our team and unify our team.”

Meanwhile, Young said his thoughts remained with Muller, in the wake of his sudden departure which came as an “absolute shock” to the New Plymouth MP.

“He is well-liked and supported in our caucus, especially through this time,” Young said.

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango believes Judith Collins is the best person to lead National.

Harete Hipango, National MP for Whanganui, said the leadership transition had been managed in the least disruptive way, and she backed Collins in her new role.

“To optimise and realise potential opportunity, Judith is the best person to lead National into and through a 2020 election success,” she said in a written statement.

Hipango described Collins as someone who had intellect, grit, resilience and resolve.