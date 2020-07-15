Judith Collins' constituents divided on her promotion to National leader

Judith Collins’ selection as National Party leader appears to have drawn a mixed reaction from her constituents.

Collins, 61, has been the MP for the Papakura electorate since 2008. She was announced as the new Leader of the Opposition late on Tuesday after Todd Muller's sudden resignation from the role.

During the past 12 years, Collins has built a reputation for being tough on crime – her proposal of a law which would allow police to crush the cars of recurrent boy racers earned her the nickname “Crusher” in 2009.

Robert Kitchin/Getty Images Judith Collins emerges from a caucus meeting on Tuesday, when she was promoted to National Party leader.

She's said to have a close relation with police in Papakura and has advocated for local roading projects, including an upgrade of Mill Rd from Manukau to Drury to link State Highway 1 to a new expressway.

READ MORE:

* New National Party leader Judith Collins has 'learned from mistakes' and shedding dirty politics

* Judith Collins, Gerry Brownlee 'can win': Dame Jenny Shipley

* Covid-19 leak: Judith Collins reviewing whether Michael Woodhouse stays in health role



Nigel Moffiet/Stuff Judith Collins on the campaign trail in Papakura in 2017.

However, Papakura residents spoken to by Stuff on Wednesday were divided on whether she was a good fit for National’s top job.

Before midday, about 40 people had contacted or dropped by Collins’ electorate office to congratulate her, with many bringing gifts or flowers, staffer Claire Scholler said.

Although Agnes Komene has only seen Collins out and about in the suburb once in the 20 years Komene has lived there, she was pleased a woman was now at the helm of National Party.

However, social worker Christine Horton, a staunch Labour supporter, was less enthusiastic.

“She can suck a kumara,” she said.

Horton wants to see more cooperation between politicians from different sides of the house for the sake of the community.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The door of Judith Collins’ electorate office in Papakura.

June Brown has lived in Papakura most of her life and works locally at Maree Louise Underfashions on Great South Rd.

She viewed Collins as the clear frontrunner when Muller stepped down: “I think it’s very good. I think she’s got a good strong background, and she’s been in the National Party a long time, so she was the most likely selection.”

Rohan Mcgowan sees things differently.

“Bit of a hospital pass eh? I don’t think I’d want the job,” he said.

While he knows where Collins' electorate office is located, above a cafe near the Papakura Countdown, he’s never seen her around the area, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Outside Judith Collins’ electorate office in Papakura.

He also raised concerns about some of Collins’ social media posts, which reminded him somewhat of President Donald Trump’s, whom he dislikes.

Peter Williams practised law at the same time at the same time as Collins and has worked with her on other projects.

“She’s always been a good advocate for Papakura. I think she will make a good leader. But I also think Labour deserve another chance so I think she’ll find it tough,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff People on the streets of Papakura, Judith Collins’ electorate.

While enjoying a morning coffee at a popular local caf, Kurt, who didn’t want his last name published, had "high hopes” for what Collins would achieve as National’s leader.

“She has skin in the game in the area. I hope to see good things from her,” he said.