'Just Shane, a Māori boy from Northland': Who is National's new health spokesman?

National leader Judith Collins touted Reti as a top-notch medical practitioner who has worked at Harvard.

He’s a musician, a clinician and a politician. Now, Dr Shane Reti is the National Party’s new health spokesperson.

Party leader Judith Collins made the announcement on Wednesday, touting Reti as a top-notch medical practitioner who has “even worked at Harvard”.

The portfolio was stripped from Michael Woodhouse over his part in the Boag-Walker Covid-19 patient leak scandal.

“We have in Dr Shane Reti someone who is not only a medical doctor, but a specialist and someone who has even worked at Harvard,” Collins said.

1 NEWS Judith Collins strips Michael Woodhouse of the health portfolio after the Covid patient data leaks scandal.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 leak: Judith Collins drops Michael Woodhouse from health role, replacing him with Shane Reti

* Todd Muller's National Party leadership lasted only 53 days - here's how they unfolded

* National's leaks fiasco reveals an ethical weakness

* Whangārei MP Shane Reti calls for inquiry into Northland meningitis outbreak



The new position will add to Reti’s existing portfolios in tertiary education, skills and employment, and Treaty of Waitangi negotiations.

But for those outside of his Whangarei electorate, he might not be all that well known.

'JUST SHANE'

In 2014, Reti’s political career began when he was elected MP for Whangarei – the first Māori MP for the region.

In his maiden speech he described himself as “a humble servant from humble beginnings”, and, at the time, one of the party’s “newbies”.

DANICA MACLEAN/Stuff Shane Reti performs at the opening of Te Kakano, part of Whangarei's Hundertwasser art centre.

“The beginner, the learner, the minnow,” he said.

He referred to himself as “just Shane, a Māori boy from Northland”, and spoke openly of his childhood growing up in state housing and experience with institutional racism in New Zealand.

During his six-year political career, Reti has become a member of the Health select committee, deputy chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade select committee, and co-chair of the New Zealand/US Parliamentary Group.

A LENGTHY RESUME

Having grown up in a state house in Northland, Reti and his family saw education and hard work as the way to succeed in life. So that’s exactly what he did.

Reti’s resume is quite long.

Before entering the world of politics he worked as a doctor in Whangarei for 16 years, and a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland. He published numerous award-winning studies in the New Zealand Medical Journal and American Journal of Diabetes, completed his Masters, and became a registered chartered accountant.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Reti ended up having a seven-year career in the States, which helped him develop foreign affairs and trade skills.

For three consecutive terms he was appointed to Northland District Health Board.

In 2006, he was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for public service as part of the New Years Honours.

A year later, he packed up and moved to Boston in the United States for a secondment to Harvard Medical School and the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. He did so as the Commonwealth Fund Harkness Fellow in Health Care Policy and Practice.

Reti ended up having a seven-year career in the States, which helped him develop foreign affairs and trade skills.

He told Parliament in 2014 he was bringing “the best of the Harvard environment home to New Zealand”.

A music-loving dad

Reti has three children – two daughters and a son – who together, form an impressive band.

"We can be at any powhiri or any function: 'OK we need a song', we can just look at each other and choose a name and 30 seconds later, hopefully deliver a really good song,” he previously said.

In 2017, Reti told Stuff about his family’s musical prowess.

His son plays bass guitar, while his daughters, Melissa and Angela, both sing and play saxophone. Melissa was even a finalist on New Zealand Idol in 2006.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Musical talent runs in National MP,Shane Reti's family, with his daughters Melissa Belleville (left) and Angela Reti (right) both singers.

Reti sings and plays the guitar and drums, but will fill in for any role they’re missing.

"Apart from piano, it's very much, 'OK, what is the group missing?', and I'll do it,” he said at the time.

During his time in Boston, he was also in an indie rock band.

"I've found music to be that sort of instrument that in any international environment I can be in, if I have a guitar, I can have the whole room singing,” he said.

If National comes into power following the upcoming September election, Collins said Reti puts the party in a “very fortunate position”.

”We’re not having to put in the minister of education and state services and just about everything else,” she said, swiping at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s appointment of Education Minister Chris Hipkins in the top health job.