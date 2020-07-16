National leader Judith Collins' reshuffle puts Simon Bridges back on front bench

Judith Collins announces the National Party's new line-up, bringing Simon Bridges back onto the front bench.

National Party leader Judith Collins has unveiled her new line-up, putting former leaders Simons Bridges and Todd Muller on her front bench.

It follows the resignation of two senior MPs on Thursday morning.

The biggest losers of Collins’ shake-up were Michael Woodhouse and Mark Mitchell.

Mitchell has been stripped of his justice portfolio and fallen 13 places in the rankings. He will now be the defence and disarmament as well as sport and recreation spokesman.

On Wednesday, Collins stripped Woodhouse of the health role, over his involvement in the Covid-19 leak, but kept him on the front bench.

Monique Ford/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins has unveiled her new line-up and brought some old leaders back into the fold.

She replaced him in health with Shane Reti, who has been promoted to the front bench at number five.

“Dr Shane Reti has proven himself already as associate health spokesperson. As a senior medical practitioner, he is the right choice at this time to hold the Government to account in the demanding health portfolio,” Collins said.

Bridges was the biggest winner of Thursday’s new line-up, moving up 13 places in the ranking, keeping his foreign affairs portfolio and picking up justice.

Collins said she was “absolutely certain he would play a very powerful role” in a National-led Government.

Muller is ranked eighth and has been given the trade spokesman role. She said she spoke to him on Wednesday, and he was “very happy”. He will take a couple of weeks off from the House, she added.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Former party leader Simon Bridges was the biggest winner of Thursday’s new line-up, moving up 13 places.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop was given a promotion to number seven and also picked up shadow leader of the house, on top of the infrastructure and transport portfolios.

“He has been a standout performer in Parliament and as the MP for Hutt South. I have full confidence that he is up to this demanding role.”

He was an excellent debater and would relish the role of shadow leader of the house, Collins said.

“I’m sure Chris Hipkins will regret that.”

Nicola Willis also got a promotion, moving up one place to 13 and gaining the education portfolio that was held by Nikki Kaye, who resigned on Thursday.

Kaye had made the recommendation and was adamant Willis was the right person for the job, Collins said.

“She has shown a tremendous work ethic and aptitude in other challenging portfolios. I’m confident she will continue to contribute to the high standard that we all expect.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Collins earlier replaced Michael Woodhouse with Shane Reti, who has been promoted to the front bench at number five.

Hamilton East MP David Bennett was promoted to the front bench at number 11 and kept his agriculture portfolio.

“By putting agriculture on the front bench, we are making it very clear to the rural and provincial New Zealand that we understand its importance to our economy and our country as a whole,” said Collins.

Nick Smith was back in the shadow Cabinet, moving up six places in the rankings.

“He has the most tenacity that I think I have seen ever in politics, bar my own.”

Smith has kept state services and electoral law reform and picked up the drug reform portfolio from Amy Adams.

He will be assisted in that portfolio by Simeon Brown, who will also take on tertiary education.

DANICA MACLEAN/Stuff Shane Reti has been promoted to the front bench at number five and given the health portfolio.

“Simeon has already shown that in a short period of time, with his corrections portfolio, that he knows how to do Opposition politics and I know he will be brilliant in government.”

Harete Hipango has jumped 18 places in the ranks to number 21 and is now shadow Attorney-General – a role that Collins recently held.

Her portfolio also includes Crown-Māori Relations and Treaty Negotiations Māori Tourism.

“She has 30 years experience as a lawyer and is someone I have great confidence in.”

Collins said the refreshed line-up showcased the diverse range of talent and wealth of experience among the National Party ranks.

However, the highest-ranked woman in her top 12 (apart from herself) was Louise Upston, at number nine.

STUFF Judith Collins talks about outgoing MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams as she announces her new front bench.

It comes as high-ranking female MPs, Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams, resigned on Thursday. Collins said the National Party, just like the Labour Party, did not have enough women.

National was losing senior MPs because of retirement and resignations, she said.

“That therefore means I have to look for experience elsewhere. I have never been someone who feels we have to appoint people on the basis of gender. I don’t think I have ever been appointed on the basis of gender but I do believe we have to have the right people for the job.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had the same problem, she said.

“Megan Woods is one of very few highly competent women ministers that she has got. I have actually got quite a few.”

Hours before the announcement, former deputy Kaye, who rose to the top under Todd Muller, said she would quit politics at the election.

Minutes later, Adams announced she too would resign from Parliament at the election. This is the second time she has quit. The MP for Selwyn cancelled a planned retirement when Muller offered her the portfolio of spokeswoman for Covid-19 recovery.

But Collins has given deputy leader Gerry Brownlee the Covid-19 Border Response role and said she had offered Adams a very high-ranking and excellent portfolio.

The departures come after the shock exit of Muller earlier this week, and are the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the party ahead of the election.

Both Adams and Kaye were close allies of Muller.

Stuff understands many within the party blame Kaye, and to a lesser extent Adams, for Muller’s chaotic stint as leader.

The resignations were probably not a huge surprise for many, Collins said.

“I’m not so pleased that they are leaving, but I understand it.”

Kaye was “very tied up” in the deputy leadership role with Muller, she said.

“She is a wonderful person and I have to say, I feel extremely affectionate towards Nikki because she has put her heart and soul into the role.”

When Arden was asked about the resignations, said: “They are going through some big changes in the Opposition.”

She had seen that a couple of MPs and ministers, she had worked with, who held a lot of experience, were departing.

Kaye has beaten Ardern twice in the former Labour stronghold of Auckland Central.

When Ardern was asked if Kaye’s departure would give Labour a better chance at winning, she said: “I’m someone quite familiar with that seat. While I will not speculate on some of those contests, today is the day that someone I know very well has chosen to resign and I just want to acknowledge her contribution. She is a very experienced member who I've enjoyed working with and I wish her all the best.”

NATIONAL’S NEW TOP 10

Judith Collins: leader, national security

Gerry Brownlee: deputy leader, Covid-19 border response, GCSB, SIS

Paul Goldsmith: finance, earthquake commission

Simon Bridges: foreign affairs, justice

Shane Reti: health

Todd McClay: economic development, tourism

Chris Bishop: transport, infrastructure, shadow leader of the house

Todd Muller: trade

Louise Upston: social development, social investment

Scott Simpson: environment, climate change, planning (RMA reform)