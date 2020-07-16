'It's anyone's game': Auckland Central race wide-open after Nikki Kaye resigns - with Chlöe Swarbrick facing down Helen White

The Prime Minister was questioned over the Auckland Central seat as National's Nikki Kaye announced her resignation today.

Labour and the Greens are set to battle it out for the Auckland Central electorate, after the resignation of National MP Nikki Kaye blew the race wide-open.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ruled out doing a deal with the Greens for the Auckland Central electorate, and both the candidates of both parties believe they’re headed for a possible win.

The race could be the difference between getting into Parliament or political oblivion for the Green Party if their party vote falls below five per cent.

Kaye, the Auckland Central MP, suddenly resigned on Thursday. She had lost her role as deputy leader of the party two days earlier, after Todd Muller resigned from the leadership and forced National to scramble to elect new leaders.

National MP for Auckland Central, Nikki Kay, resigned from politics on Thursday. She will not contest the 2020 election.

Kaye won the seat inner-city Auckland seat, which includes Waiheke Island, from the incumbent Labour MP Judith Tizard in 2008, as John Key’s National Party defeated Labour after nine-years in Government. The seat had been held by politicians on the political-Left – for the most part Labour – for more than a century.

Kaye was known as a hard-working campaigner and electorate MP, and saw off challenges from Ardern in the 2011 and 2014 elections. Her replacement as a National candidate has not yet been selected.

Speaking in Southland on Thursday, Ardern said she would not speculate on electoral contests, and there would be no deal with the Greens in Auckland Central to smooth any candidate’s path to victory.

"Labour hasn't done any set deals in the past. I don't see us doing so now,” she said.

Labour candidate for Auckland Central Helen White/.

Labour candidate Helen White, an employment lawyer who lost to Kaye by 1500 votes in 2017, said Kaye was a compassionate voice in the National Party and it was sad to see that lost.

"It's a very stark choice for voters in Auckland Central. Nikki had a more compassionate approach than the current leadership of the National Party, and Jacinda has that compassionate approach.

"The reality is that this seat was held by Labour for a long time. Jacinda has a strong connection to the electorate, so she'll be a sympathetic ear, but she needs someone from the Labour Party representing this constituency.”

“It’s extremely important at this time that Auckland Central residents have a voice in Government. It couldn't be more critical. And that's reflected by the stories at the doors, people's businesses are in trouble, they've lost their jobs, they need the support of central Government – as does the city.”

White said she was not taking the race for granted, but thought it was unrealistic for Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick to win the seat, as the Green candidate at the last election gained 2838 votes – compared to her 11,600.

“Realistically if you’re a Left-leaning person, if you want a Left-leaning representative, then the candidate vote should go to me. That’s actually the truth, that’s the reality of this race.”

Chlöe Swarbrick, Greens MP, is running for the Auckland Central electorate.

Swarbrick said the resignation of Kaye was a “game changer”. Unusually for a Green MP, Swarbrick is campaigning for both the electorate vote and the party vote.

“We are now looking at an electorate with no incumbent ... It changes everything, and I think what this demonstrates is that its anybody's game.”

Swarbrick said her campaign for the seat had gained momentum, with more volunteers than she expected writing postcards to voters and planting trees on Waiheke Island.

"Going out and talking on the doors, and being amongst community, and the feedback we get via email and otherwise, is that there's a huge sense of recognition of the mahi [work] that I have done as a progressive MP in Parliament,” she said.

Swarbrick said when she ran for mayor of Auckland in 2016 no-one gave her a “snowball’s chance in hell”, but she came third due to her strong campaign.

The Green Party hold no electorate seats, and have been beneath five per cent in some recent public polls – meaning they could exit Parliament. A Swarbrick win in Auckland Central would guarantee the party’s return to Parliament.