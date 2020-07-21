Andrew Falloon resigns - follows push from National Party leader Judith Collins

Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon announced he would be standing down, citing mental health pressure and apologising for some “mistakes” he had made.

Andrew Falloon says he will resign immediately.

The news came minutes after Stuff revealed Falloon, the National Party MP for Rangitata, is alleged to have sent sexually explicit photos to more than one young woman.

Stuff has seen screenshots of Falloon, who had announced he would step down at the election, sending sexually explicit material to a young woman. The screenshots indicate the material was sent to the person more than once. The photos did not appear to be of Falloon himself.

His resignation follows calls from National Party Leader Judith Collins on Tuesday morning, who said she wanted to see him go.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ that if Falloon was her MP, that would be her expectation too

Collins told TVNZ she had heard there may be other instances, and she urged people to come forward.

”I do not want to see any other young women, or anyone else go through the same.”

Falloon, 37, announced in a press release on Monday afternoon that he would not be contesting the September election, citing a need to maintain his health and wellbeing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judith Collins says Andrew Falloon should resign.

Stuff understands the party was alerted to an alcohol-related incident involving Falloon, which was "unbecoming of an MP". The incident involved him sending at least one indecent picture, not of himself, to a young woman over the age of 18. The parents of the young woman notified the prime minister's office.

A National Party source told Stuff on Tuesday that Falloon’s explanations had not been consistent and continued to change, which raised further alarm bells among the leadership and senior staff.

When asked what she no longer trusted about his story, Collins told RNZ it was clear to her yesterday that he was admitting what had been alleged.

She had now been advised that he had changed his story.

Following this, Collins told RNZ and the AM Show on Tuesday she wanted him to resign.

He sat in her office and advised her that he was receiving professional medical mental health help and had been for some time, and that he had a significant mental health issue, she said.

"I believed him because I'm not a medical health practitioner, I'm certainly not an expert in mental health, and if someone tells me that they have a significant mental health issue, and they've been receiving assistance then I will believe them. I will take them at his word,” she told the AM Show.

"The story has now changed from Andrew Falloon and I have reached the view this morning that it would be in his best interests, the best interests of the young woman who is my first priority, and for his family if he were to resign from Parliament immediately."

"That is actually the better outcome for him as well because he could now then move straight into receiving the professional medical help that he clearly needs."

She said she was very concerned yesterday about his mental health and that was why she made sure that he got to his family before anything went into the media.

“And we made sure that he was on a plane. We made sure someone collected him from that plane when he arrived at his destination and took him to his home."

Collins also addressed the drinking culture in Parliament and said she had not known that Falloon had drinking issues.

She told the AM Show she withheld the information to protect the privacy of the young woman.

“It's her, she is the victim in this, and she has asked for confidentiality and privacy, and we have provided it to her. What I am concerned with is that quite clearly members of the media had for more information about this and I have sought assurances from my staff, the very few who were involved in this yesterday, that they have not provided information to the media on a proactive basis, other than to clarify any questions and I would hope that the prime minister will be able to give that same assurance."

”My first priority has to be the young woman involved, so I reached out to her yesterday, and she had already been advised by my chief of staff of his resignation, and I reached out to her yesterday to ask her to, first off to offer my sympathy for what had happened to her, and my condemnation of what had happened to her, but also to provide her with my cellphone number and my email address if she wished to discuss any other issues, or any else that we could do to assist her."