Live: Updates from another dramatic day in politics

Earlier, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dismissed the Immigration and Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway over an “inappropriate relationship” with a former staffer.

It comes after ex-MP Andrew Falloon, who is alleged to have sent sexually explicit photos to more than one young woman, resigned from politics. He joins a growing list of MPs retiring from politics this year.

The Ministry of Health said there were no new Covid-19 cases today, and Minister Woods and Air Commodore Webb gave a managed isolation update.

