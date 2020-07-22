Men and women behaving badly: Why won't MPs sign a code of conduct?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected a suggestion from Judith Collins that her office had been involved in the media finding out about the allegations against Andrew Falloon.

More than a year on from a damning report on Parliament as a toxic workplace, MPs are refusing to establish an independent commission to police bad behaviour.

And they are yet to sign up to a workplace code of conduct.

In a sweeping review released last May, consultant Debbie Francis identified a systemic bullying and harassment problem within the corridors of power.

She recommended an Independent Commission for Parliamentary Conduct, to receive and investigate complaints or disclosures about MPs, as well as “a shared Parliamentary Workplace Code of Conduct”.

READ MORE:

* Parliamentary staffer stood down following historic assault claim

* Parliament is a toxic workplace with a systemic bullying problem - Francis Review

* Parliamentary staffer says she 'cried all the way home' after bullying



Now, as politics reels from the revelations that National MP Andrew Falloon sent unsolicited sexually explicit photographs, Stuff can reveal the code won’t be voted on before Parliament is dissolved for September’s general election.

John Bisset/Stuff Andrew Falloon resigned after sending sexually explicit photographs.

The review was long-planned by Speaker Trevor Mallard when it was announced late in 2018, but it came in the wake of a string of incidents.

Labour’s Meka Whaitiri was stripped of her ministerial portfolios after a physical altercation with a staff member.

Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross was accused of bullying and sexual harassment by multiple women. In February, he was charged with electoral fraud after a 10-month Serious Fraud Office investigation.

In the 2017 election campaign, Labour was accused of exploiting foreign interns who ended up working party phone banks and living in a cramped dormitory in an Auckland marae.

Then, a 21-year-old man was accused of multiple sexual assaults at a Labour youth summer camp near Waihī in February 2018.

The man faced five counts of indecent assault relating to four people – two men and two women – but pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault relating to the men, while the charges against the women were dropped. In November, he was discharged without conviction.

In 2018, North Shore MP and former TV presenter Maggie Barry was twice investigated for alleged bullying.

A Stuff investigation in April 2019 revealed more than 35 back-office staff left their jobs, claiming a culture of bullying and harassment had driven then out and taken a toll on their health.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross was accused of bullying and sexual harassment. He now faces electoral fraud charges.

Francis said MPs were “treated like gods” with a “master-servant relationship”. She said there was a clear picture of a handful of MPs whose behaviour fitted the definition of bullying and harassment.

She described hearing about unreasonably aggressive behaviour, language or gestures, that staff found intimidating and threatening.

And she revealed there were 11 current staff and three former staff who reported sexual assault in an online survey completed by 1000 people. More than 100 reported unwanted touching, or sexual advances, 20 had received messages of a sexual nature and two experienced sexual coercion.

Five reported sexual assault to Francis, and all the allegations involved male-on-female violence.

Three of the alleged incidents were “extremely serious and some appeared to be part of a multi-year pattern of predatory behaviour”, she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Meka Whaitiri was stripped of her ministerial portfolios.

Following her explosive revelations, Mallard said a rapist was working at Parliament, a claim for which he is now being sued for defamation.

A staff member was stood down after a historical allegation of sexual assault.

Then, last year, a parliamentary staffer working for the Labour Party was forced to quit over allegations of sexual assault. An inquiry later found “insufficient evidence” to back up the most serious allegations, and cast major doubts over the accuracy of the chief complainant's story.

The streak of bad behaviour has continued. Earlier this month National MP Hamish Walker was revealed to have leaked confidential Covid-19 patient data, a move that ended his career, and resurfaced accusations that National was embroiled “dirty politics”.

On Monday, Parliament was again rocked by the news police had been called in to investigate Falloon’s inappropriate text messages.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was taking Francis’ findings seriously, but is yet to sign up to a code of conduct.

When Francis’ report was made public, MPs established a cross-party group, led by National’s Anne Tolley, to work on implementing her 85 recommendations.

Stuff understands details of a code of conduct are likely to go before party caucuses in the next couple of weeks. But there has been wrangling over the name – some parties, including NZ First, don’t want it to be called a “code of conduct”.

Even if MPs agree on the terms, there isn’t time to have the code ratified before the end of this term. So it is likely it will be recommended to the next Parliament, which will then vote on it.

But MPs have outright rejected the establishment of a commission.

A source close to the negotiations said “considerable progress” had been made in getting the parties to this point and scored them “eight out of 10” on their efforts to bring about change.

“Some old characters have to move on before the place will finally change,” the insider said. “Some of them don’t want to be accountable, and think they can do what they want, as we have seen in the last 24 hours.

“They think they are a law unto themselves, and that is how it has operated for a very long time.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Speaker Trevor Mallard commissioned an independent review into bullying and harassment of staff at Parliament.

In her report, Francis noted that some MPs were reluctant.

“I am aware from member interviews that some members view a code of conduct as unnecessarily prescriptive or overly politically correct,” she wrote.

“While I understand these concerns, culture change research shows the importance of jointly developed codes, which set an aspirational tone, unify across subgroups and are regularly brought to life by leaders.

“In my view, such a code of conduct is a basic minimum requirement to reset culture and behavioural expectations. It is perhaps the most commonly used and proven tool in complex cultural transformations.”

Francis said Standing Orders – the rules that govern MPs’ behaviour in the debating chamber – should also recognise the code. “For example, it could be seen as potentially obstructing or impeding the House if a person fails to treat another participant in proceedings with dignity and respect, as set out in the code,” she wrote.

But it’s understood MPs have also rejected this idea of rules applying to the chamber. “That’s untouchable, the battleground,” a source said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff MP Hamish Walker was the first one to fall, it didn’t take long for others to follow.

Francis recommended the code be extended to the press gallery – the journalists who cover politics from offices within the precinct.

“Even if [party] leaders within parties stop short of formally sanctioning an elected member for a code violation, they should foster a shared sense of moral obligation to the code, both by talking about it regularly and by encouraging members to hold each other to account for behaviours,” she wrote.

“The Parliamentary Workplace Code of Conduct should be explicitly understood to establish expectations for the way people treat each other when participating in parliamentary business.”

Francis said an independent commission would be a “critical component in addressing the perceived lack of accountability for conduct” by MPs.

“Members do not wish to be judged by their peers or experience a process that may be characterised by political point-scoring. Staff do not trust mechanisms under the control of members or parties,” she noted.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Consultant Debbie Francis at a press conference on the launch of her independent review into bullying and harassment at Parliament.

ACT leader David Seymour wants neither a code nor a commissioner. “I do have a very strong aversion to anyone other than the voter censoring members of Parliament.

“In a democracy, the voter is supreme, and it is up to them to judge their representatives, not some additional officer of Parliament who is not elected.

“The people of New Zealand know what is unacceptable, and I think at the present time it has just become a bit more obvious than we’d like it to be.”

After the Francis report was released, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the findings were being taken seriously. “Parliament, like any other workplace, should be free from bullying and harassment, and we need to make improvements,” she said. “At Cabinet and caucus, I have reiterated my expectation that we treat one another with dignity and respect.”

But her office did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did National, nor NZ First. Greens committee member Jan Logie said, through a spokeswoman, that she would prefer comment came from Tolley.