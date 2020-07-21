Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shoots down NZ First immigration 'bottom line'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern seems to have dashed any hope NZ First has of holding the immigration portfolio in a future coalition Government.

In his opening campaign speech on Sunday, NZ First leader Winston Peters promised to limit immigration to 15,000 per year and obtain the immigration portfolio for NZ First if it was part of the next Government.

Peters said his party would demand the immigration portfolio as a bottom line.

But on Tuesday, Ardern shot down the idea and said the 2017 negotiations should be taken as a ”guide”.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Labour was standing firm on the issue of immigration – just like it did in the 2017 election.

“We stand pretty firm on the issue around immigration as the Labour Party and we did in the last election.”

Portfolio distribution was solely the prerogative of whoever has the privilege of being the prime minister, she said.

“I haven't got into the habit of negotiating portfolios beforehand but it is, I think, a reflection of Labour’s position on immigration policies, that this was not something we put up for negotiation during our last coalition talks.”

When Peters was asked about her comments that seem to rule out NZ First, he said: “No she did not say that at all, she said that will be for post-election negotiations.”