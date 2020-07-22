National Party start hunt for Andrew Falloon replacement in Rangitata

Speculation is mounting over who will stand for the National Party in the Rangitata electorate with one candidate confirming her intention to put her hat in the ring and two others not ruling it out.

Former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon resigned from his position on Tuesday after allegations of sending unsolicited indecent images to several women, leaving the party fewer than 60 days before the September 19 election.

On Wednesday, a National Party spokeswoman confirmed nominations for the electorate were open and will close on July 29.

“We then move to pre-selection where up to five candidates are put forward,” a party spokeswoman told Stuff.

“Then we go through the usual process of meeting candidates, these are closed door meetings with no media, prior to a final selection in mid August.”

The timeframe leaves the successful candidate with just one month to campaign in the electorate.

One hopeful has already publicly shown their hand, with national party member Stacey Scott throwing her hat in the ring.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Community advocate Stacey Scott has thrown her hat into the ring in the race to become National Party's candidate for the Rangitata electorate. (File)

Scott, who has been involved in several projects, including the fundraising drive for an MRI scanner for Timaru Hospital and the campaign for the Hunter Downs Water Scheme, was the first person to publicly declare her intention to seek nomination in the electorate.

Scott, who described herself as “Timaru-born and bred”, said she was “really excited” about the opportunity.

“I have always wanted to represent the people of the Rangitata electorate. I care deeply for my community.

“My personal and political values align closely with the National Party, and I have always been upfront about that.”

Scott, 43, who lives with her husband Dave and four children in St Andrews, runs project management company Scott and Associates in Timaru.

She said her career has broadened considerably over the past 20 years, as she has navigated various aspects of business.

“The timing is right for me and my family, and I’m looking forward to putting myself forward.”

Supplied/Stuff Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson (File)

Stuff understands the party’s Canterbury-Westland regional council was told at a meeting on Tuesday night that a number of people had expressed interest in the position, including Sam Johnson, who was named Young New Zealander of the Year in 2012 for his work in rallying the “Student Volunteer Army” in the wake of the February 2011 earthquake.

Johnson, however, told Stuff on Wednesday he had not put his hand up.

"I don't fully know the process. At this stage it's a very clear no."

"I'm fairly focused on what I'm doing at SVA at the moment. A bit early to say really."

However, Johnson said Mayfield was his hometown and it had given him a lot.

“My ambition when I was younger was always to be a politician, I've got a very different job now and I'm CEO of an organisation that's very apolitical, so even being mentioned as thinking about it would have major implications for my job so I've got to be very careful."

"With Nikki Kaye stepping away, I'm a very liberal conservative person and I think there's a lot of interest, we've had a few phone calls about it and so let's see what happens in the next week.

“People like Megan Hands, she would be amazing. There's a lot of really good people, so I'm just not sure."

supplied ECan councillor Megan Hands would not confirm whether she was considering seeking the National Party nomination for the Rangitata electorate.

ECan councillor Megan Hands, who is also a National Party member, would not confirm whether she was considering standing.

“Potential and prospective candidates considering nomination don’t speak to media,” Hands said.

“It is however my view that the people of the Rangitata deserve a strong candidate on agricultural, environmental and economic issues.”