Speaker Trevor Mallard loses suppression argument in defamation claim

Speaker Trevor Mallard is being sued for defamation over comments he made about misconduct claims at Parliament.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has lost an attempt to lift a suppression order covering the identity of the man suing him for defamation over a claim of sexual assault at Parliament.

Mallard supported suppression of the name of the woman who made a complaint against the unnamed man, the unit the woman worked in, and a colleague’s name.

But he opposed continuation of the order suppressing the name and other details about the man who is suing him.

The man says so far only a few people knew who he was, and he wanted vindication for those people, not for the world at large.

In his decision released on Wednesday, Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston refused to lift the suppression order made when the man filed his claim in December 2019. He also suppressed medical evidence given in support of suppression.

The man was seeking $450,000 general and exemplary damages against Mallard who he says defamed him in media interviews in 2019.

Amid allegations of bullying at Parliament an old complaint against the man that already been investigated and found not to be made out, was reopened. Ultimately it was found substantiated and the man’s employment contract came to an end, the judge said.

The complainant did not allege rape but the man said that Mallard expressly or by implication, told media that it was a rape complaint.

The man was not named, but he says enough was said for a confined, but unspecified, number of people to identify him.

He wanted his name suppressed until the start of the hearing of his claim and for suppression to be reviewed then.

Mallard’s lawyer had argued that continuing suppression hindered the preparation of his defence to the claim so that he could not discuss details even with people who approached him with offers to help.

The judge said Mallard had at one time been agreeable to suppression continuing until trial anyway which suggested the claimed hindrance would be minor.

The judge also said that Mallard was not claiming what he said was true.

The man was prepared to allow Mallard to name him to a third party so that Mallard could prepare for trial, so long as the third party knew that they could not spread the man’s name.

Mallard has to ask for the court’s permission to disclose the man’s identity to people necessary to properly prepare his defence.

The judge said suppressing the man’s name until the start of the trial would not detract significantly from important principles of open justice.

It also seemed necessary to avoid the potential injustice of increasing the number of people who learnt of the alleged defamation, he said.