Police launch investigation into former National MP Andrew Falloon after allegations he sent explicit messages to young women

Judith Collins says New Zealand is “sick” of people like Mr Falloon, whose conduct has come into question.

Police have launched an investigation into former National MP Andrew Falloon after it was alleged he sent unwanted explicit messages to multiple young women.

Falloon, who resigned from Parliament on Tuesday morning, has been facing growing allegations of sending explicit sexual images to young women, with National Party leader Judith Collins saying on Thursday a fifth woman had come forward with an allegation.

Police earlier this week confirmed they were seeking information about the further allegations, after deciding there was not enough evidence to prosecute Falloon in early July for sending a 19-year-old an explicit image.

A police spokeswoman on Thursday afternoon confirmed an investigation was now under way, and police would make no further comment.

John Bisset/Stuff Former MP Andrew Falloon is now the subject of complaints from “at least five” women, National Party leader Judith Collins said.

Falloon has been contacted for comment.

The sex-photo scandal emerged on Monday, when the former MP for Rangitata announced he would stand down from Parliament at the election, citing a need to maintain his health and wellbeing.

“I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected,” Falloon said in a statement.

It was soon revealed that, while drinking, he had sent a photo of a naked woman to a 19-year-old Canterbury University student.

Stuff on Tuesday revealed that Falloon sent sexually explicit material to another young woman, who had not complained to the National Party.

A source informed Stuff of a third allegation, that twice in the past three weeks Falloon sent a woman in her early 20s naked images of another woman they both knew, shortly afterward.

Collins said she had not been informed by police that an investigation had begun, and she would not comment on the police investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Collins said that “New Zealanders are sick of people like Andrew Falloon”.

Collins said another young woman had come forward on Wednesday night, and she suggested to the woman’s family that they speak to the police.

The party had now received allegations from five young women about Falloon.

The National leader said anybody else who believed they might be a victim of inappropriate behaviour should come forward.

“The offer is still there ... Where people ask for help, we're providing it,” Collins said.

Falloon, under mounting pressure, resigned from Parliament effective immediately on Tuesday morning.

The scandal appears to have sparked another resignation on Wednesday. The National Party received allegations about Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway having an affair with a former staffer, which Collins passed on to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern questioned Lees-Galloway on the relationship, and dismissed him from his Cabinet positions.

“In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office. He has not modelled the behaviour I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in work places,” Ardern said on Wednesday morning.

Lees-Galloway, in a statement, said he would step down at the election.

“I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a minister. I have apologised to my family for letting them down ... I also apologise to anyone who has been hurt by my actions.”