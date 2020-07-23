Government probes Iain Lees-Galloway's spending after his dismissal

Jacinda Ardern announces Iain Lees-Galloway, former workplace relations minister, has been fired from his post after an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

The Government has started an official probe into the spending of disgraced former Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired Lees-Galloway as Workplace Relations and Immigration Minister after he had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer.

She told him his position as a minister was untenable.

On Wednesday, Stuff asked Ardern about the misappropriation of any taxpayer funds, and she said it was a question she had directly asked, and was advised no.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North stunned by MP Iain Lees-Galloway's sudden exit

* Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway dismissed following relationship with staffer

* Live: Updates from another dramatic day in politics

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway staying put



Tom Lee/Stuff On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired the former Workplace Relations and Immigration Minister after discovering he had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer.

“But I still think the minister has opened himself up to whether he has inappropriately used his office to sustain a relationship and is not something I am comfortable with.”

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Ministerial Services, part of the Department, was responding to a request from the Prime Minister’s Office for data and information regarding the use of public funds in Lees-Galloway’s office over the term of Government.

“The majority of this data has already been reviewed, validated and published as part of standard quarterly Ministerial expenditure disclosure processes.”

Stuff understands Lees-Galloway and the woman met for a romantic rendezvous in Paris in January, while he was in the city on official Government business. According to a source close to one of the parties, he paid for her flights and hotel.

So far, there has been no evidence to suggest that it didn't come out of his own pocket.

Stuff requested a breakdown of Lees-Galloway's expenses for January 2020 from DIA and also asked Ardern if she was aware.

A spokesman for Ardern said she had sufficient information to make her decision and should any further information come to light after the probe it would simply prove her decision was correct.

Lees-Galloway has been asked for comment.

His ministerial diary shows he had numerous bilateral meetings and attended OECD meetings in Paris on January 16 and 17.

It is unclear when he returned to New Zealand, but his next physical meeting was in the Beehive on January 27.

According to the DIA website, Lees-Galloway has not logged any credit card expenses this year.

His most recent credit card expense was for June 19, 2019.

It shows he spent $2,600 for two rooms for three nights at the Hotel Royal Manotel in Geneva, where he attended an international labour conference.

It included breakfast for two people, for three mornings.

He spent $22,937 on official Cabinet approved international travel from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

From January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, he spent $1701 on international travel.