National MP Hamish Walker granted leave from Parliament, set to pocket $60k

Disgraced Southern MP Hamish Walker, who made headlines after outing himself as the leaker of sensitive information, will not return to Parliament.

National Party leader Judith Collins confirmed the first-term MP for Clutha-Southland had been granted leave from parliamentary duties in Wellington.

That leave would extend to the end of the parliamentary term in early August, and he was unlikely to deliver a valedictory address.

“I have spoken with Hamish and we have decided the best course of action will be for him to focus on supporting his constituents from within his electorate,” Collins said.

“We expect him to continue this good work through until the end of this parliamentary term.”

After his omission and subsequent apology over leaking private patient information to several media outlets, the backbench MP confirmed he would leave Parliament at this year’s election.

However, despite his workload dramatically reducing, he still stands to collect $60,000 in entitlements from the taxpayer.

The earnings include three months’ pay post-election (which in Walker’s case would be $40,000) – a perk open to all MPs who retire or get voted out.

But MPs who resign, such as Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon are not entitled to that extra pay.

Walker was not sighted in Parliament this week, and it is understood senior party members initially struggled to track down his whereabouts.

He not been heard from since July 8, when he confirmed in a statement that he would not be standing for re-election this year.

Nor was he visible in his Clutha-Southland offices in Gore, Queenstown or Balclutha.

Earlier this week, a Queenstown-based Parliamentary Services staff member told Stuff Walker was ‘’in meetings all day’’ in Wellington.

Walker replaced Todd Barclay as Clutha-Southland MP in 2017, after Barclay made headlines due to allegations he secretly recorded the phone conservations of his electorate staff member.

Barclay initally did not return to Parliament, nor take part in scheduled public events, when the allegations came out. Outrage over him getting paid $3000 a week – to not show up to work – prompted his eventual return.

Nominations for the seat, renamed Southland due to boundary changes, closed last week, and it is understood preselection of those candidates is under way.

A new candidate may be confirmed by the end of the month, Stuff understands.

Walker could not be reached by Stuff.