Auckland and Queenstown first off rank for $400m Progressive Home Ownership scheme

The Government has launched the first phase of its $400m Progressive Home Ownership scheme in Queenstown and Auckland.

The scheme was announced in September as part of the reset of the affordable housing policy after KiwiBuild's 100,000 homes target was scrapped.

The reset of the troubled policy did not set targets for numbers of homes built, instead promising a "significant" number of new affordable homes, with monthly dashboards published to keep the public informed.

On Friday, Housing Minister Megan Woods said the Government signed up the Housing Foundation in Auckland and Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust as the first providers to sign up households for access to the scheme.

Supplied/123rf The first phase of the $400 million Progressive Home Ownership scheme has signed up providers in Auckland and Queenstown to support the first 100 low to median income families struggling to get into home ownership.

They will support the first 100 low to median income families who were struggling to pull together a deposit, or pay a mortgage, into home ownership, she said.

More phase one providers in other centres would be announced soon.

The fund would focus on areas where housing affordability was most severe and for households unable to otherwise buy.

There would be a strong preference for new houses to build supply and a priority to support Māori, Pacific people, and families with children.

“Under-investment in housing and infrastructure in the past has made the aspiration of home ownership impossible for too many families,” she said.

Getty-Images Housing Minister Megan Woods said the fund will help up to 4,000 families who could not otherwise afford home ownership.

The fund was expected to help up to 4000 families who could not otherwise afford home ownership and the aim was for the first group to be in their homes by November.

The scheme is set to scale up funding for organisations already providing PHO schemes with wraparound support services, such as budgeting advice.

As part of that approach, there would be a dedicated iwi and Māori pathway, with a specific focus on better housing outcomes for Māori.

The fund also includes an initiative through Kāinga Ora for households with an annual income of under $130,000 to receive shared ownership support directly from the Government.

The Progressive Home Ownership fund is part of the Green Party and Labour’s Confidence and Supply Agreement.

“We know that high rents make saving for a deposit almost impossible for many families,” Green Party Co-leader and housing spokesperson Marama Davidson said.

“This fund means more low income families who have been locked out of the housing market will finally have a chance at owning their own home. We’re proud to be part of a Government working to ensure everyone has the home they deserve,” Davidson said.