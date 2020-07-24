Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard to MPs: 'Behave or I'll out you'

Exasperated Speaker Trevor Mallard has issued a stern warning to MPs, threatening to go public with their bad behaviour if they won't appoint a complaints' watchdog.

His threat comes after a torrid month of scandal that has seen three MPs – National’s Hamish Walker and Andrew Falloon and Labour Minister Iain Lees Galloway – exit Parliament in disgrace.

After a year of MPs wrangling over a code of conduct, Mallard has released the one-page document, urging the parties to sign up.

And he says if they can’t agree to establish an independent commissioner to investigate complaints, he’ll go public with the names of repeat offenders. “People have got to own their actions, basically,” he told Stuff.

Trevor Mallard, seen here looking after MP Tāmati Coffey's boy last year, has been working to make Parliament a kinder, gentler environment, with family-friendly policies.

Workplace relations minister Iain Lees-Galloway was fired for an inappropriate year-long relationship with a staffer.

“Some people are good but not everybody,” he said. “And then we have another group of people who probably just don’t get the fact that they are treating people badly. It is partly generational, but not only.

“And they are, what I would describe as, repeat offenders who I regularly get reports back ... about how they treat other people around the buildings or officials.

“I’ll work with the Whips and talk to people, but I am only going to do it once. If things have been taken up with you, either with me or via the Whips, and you do it again then you can’t expect people not to make that public.”

Mallard, who was first elected in 1984 and was appointed Speaker in 2017, delivered a scathing assessment of Parliament’s workplace culture.

“I find it really hard to believe. I want to make it clear, it is not only MPs. There are some staff members who treat other staff members appallingly. And there are MPs who treat other MPs appallingly.

“Our history has been one of not embarrassing either the institution or our party. I think we live a decade or two behind most workplaces.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Mallard and Debbie Francis discuss the independent review into bullying and harassment of staff at Parliament.

In a sweeping review released last May, consultant Debbie Francis identified a systemic bullying and harassment problem within the corridors of power.

Francis said MPs were “treated like gods” with a “master-servant relationship”. And she revealed there were 11 current staff and three former staff who reported sexual assault in an online survey.

She recommended an Independent Commission for Parliamentary Conduct, to receive and investigate complaints or disclosures about MPs, as well as “a shared Parliamentary Workplace Code of Conduct”.

A cross party group of MPs, and two union representatives, have been working for more than a year on implementing Francis’ 85 recommendations. It is unlikely to get agreement on the establishment of a Commissioner, and caucuses are yet to give approval on the code.

Mallard said: “In my opinion, the party system or myself [as Speaker], neither of those work particularly well. What I’d really like to do is have someone independent who makes final decisions on whether people are outed or not. I would prefer that not to be my decision.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross was accused of bullying and harassment of staff.

The Francis review was long-planned by Mallard. But this term of Parliament has seen a torrid list of scandals and MPs behaving badly.

Labour’s Meka Whaitiri was stripped of her ministerial portfolios after a physical altercation with a staff member.

Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross was accused of bullying and sexual harassment by multiple women. In February, he was charged with electoral fraud after a 10-month Serious Fraud Office investigation.

In 2018, North Shore MP and former TV presenter Maggie Barry was twice investigated for alleged bullying.

A Stuff investigation in April 2019 revealed more than 35 back-office staff left their jobs, claiming a culture of bullying and harassment had driven then out and taken a toll on their health.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff MP for Clutha-Southland Hamish Walker leaked confidential patient data.

After Francis’ report, Mallard said he believed there was a rapist working at Parliament and a staff member was stood down after a historical allegation of sexual assault.

Then, last year, a parliamentary staffer working for the Labour Party was forced to quit over allegations of sexual assault. An inquiry later found “insufficient evidence” to back up the most serious allegations.

Earlier this month Walker was revealed to have leaked confidential Covid-19 patient data, a move that ended his career, and resurfaced accusations that National was embroiled “dirty politics”.

On Monday, Parliament was again rocked by the news police had been called in to investigate Falloon’s inappropriate text messages. And on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired Lees-Galloway over his affair.

Since Francis’ report, Mallard and Parliamentary Service, who employ back-room staff, have been training MPs in how to better deal with staff.

“A lot of people haven’t had management or supervisory experience and need support to learn how to be a good manager.

“It is no secret that there have been a number of MPs in this Parliament that I have, with the assistance of Parliamentary Service, stopped them employing staff after relationship breakdowns,” Mallard said.

“They have had coaching and mentoring, and I am convinced that they are appropriate to manage people who are Parliamentary Service employees. I have found that in all cases, but one, to be effective.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Trevor Mallard accepts his appointment as Speaker of the at Parliament’s opening in 2017.

Mallard has been working to make Parliament a kinder, gentler environment, with family-friendly policies. But his efforts are occasionally dismissed because of his own reputation as an enfant-terrible of politics.

“Like many people I have grown up. And my understanding of what is appropriate and acceptable has changed,” he said.

The new code, which won’t be adopted until the next term even if agreed on by parties, says bullying and harassment are “unacceptable”. MPs will hold people to account for incidents and have a ”responsibility to speak up if we observe unacceptable behaviour, especially if we are in a position to help others.”

“Speaking up may be simply pointing out to a colleague where they may have made a minor transgression, or it may mean making a formal report about something more serious,” the code says.

“We can expect any complaints we raise to be heard and investigated without reprisals against the complainant.”

It also says: “It is important that people feel empowered in their work, with some degree of autonomy and control, regardless of their position in the hierarchy... We show respect for all those we work with, recognising that every role contributes to Parliament’s overall purpose... Parliament should be a place where people want to come to work each day expecting to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Following Mallard’s release of the code, the Green party pledged that its MPs will sign up to it.

“The Code of Conduct sets clear expectations on acceptable behaviours in Parliament. For too long this has not been clear, resulting in behaviours that have made people in Parliament feel unsafe, with an increased exposure to bullying and harassment,” Jan Logie, the party’s workplace relations spokeswoman, said.

National’s leader Judith Collins said she’d “recommend” her caucus adopt the code.

Labour then issued a statement claiming the caucus signed up to the code on June 30. It did not disclose this to Stuff when asked about the code earlier this week.