$20m to fight meth harm in the regions and help addicts into jobs

A quarter-billion dollar bust: Customs and Police showing off seized drugs after 65 staff raided properties across Auckland on September 6.

A $20 million meth-fighting fund will be spread across the regions in hope of helping people with drug addictions clean up, as employers desperately seek reliable workers.

It comes after complaints from businesses at their “wits’ end” about not being able to fill job vacancies because of methamphetamine use among potential staff, according to Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

Jones said the Provincial Development Unit was working with police and the Ministry of Health to identify regional providers who had programmes to reduce the harm, with a long-term plan to eliminate the drug from regions.

Some projects would target gangs, he said.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The Government is investing $20m in regional programmes to reduce the damage methamphetamine use is causing to whānau, businesses, their communities and economies.

Methamphetamine use was a significant obstacle to employers finding and retaining permanent, reliable employees.

Businesses were struggling with the issue, Jones said.

“People who use drugs cannot get and sustain employment. That is bad for workers, their whānau, local employers who need a reliable workforce and ultimately the regional economy.”

Meth was killing regional New Zealand and was like a “social assassin“ that moved across ethnic and income boundaries, Jones said.

”I’m just astounded about how pervasive it has become.”

“The lives of little children are vacant - just a social jungle-gym and their grandparents intervene. I’m not entirely sure we are doing enough to help the grandparents,” Jones said.

Jones said iwi and school teachers often told him stories that were hard to take and reduced him to tears.

The $20m was the first step in reducing the damage and was in response to calls from police and employers, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones said ministers continually hear about the serious harm caused by meth.

“We are not going to arrest ourselves out of this problem.”

Wastewater testing shows the extent of methamphetamine use amongst the provincial population.

It has consistently identified Northland, Eastern (Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti), and Bay of Plenty as the regions having the highest consumption of methamphetamine per capita, with Otago-Southland being an emerging area of risk.

So far, nine community-based providers - in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Otago - have been identified to receive funding to scale up their programmes.

Referrals for the programmes would be made in partnership with community agencies and DHBs, who had expertise in clinical and social treatments for users who are trying to break their addictions.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said meth was not a stand-alone issue – it was a subset of organised crime.

POLICE Some of the $2.5million in meth seized in Hawke's Bay in a drug bust in 2017.

Each year, about $500m in profit was going into the back pockets of gangs from the meth trade.

“We know the harm that is going into our communities, and we know the level of crime that it is driving.”

He said police were deploying a couple of officers overseas to work with international agencies to better understand what was happening in the main supply hub in places such as China, Thailand, Mexico and Australia.

This recognised that a lot of meth came into New Zealand through Canada, he said. But police believed it was transshipped from Mexico and was moved from one ship to another in a Canadian port.

“We are an attractive market place. We pay the second-highest price of any country for meth after Japan,” Nash said.

Dominion-Post Police Minister Stuart Nash said New Zealand was a highly attractive market for the global meth trade.

“We all want to see less harm caused by drugs in our communities. It’s clear that prosecutions alone won’t fix our drug abuse problems. Many of those with addictions or dependence issues need treatment and education about harm reduction.”

But this did not mean police would turn a blind eye to illicit drug activities, Nash said.

“A staggering 1.8 tonnes of meth was seized by police and customs during 2019, three times as much as the previous year. In the first half of 2020, police busted 38 clandestine meth labs,” he said.

Police wanted a nation-wide roll out of innovative cross-agency programmes like Te Ara Oranga in Northland.

“We know from our pilot programme in Northland, Te Ara Oranga, that police have referred several hundred people to the DHB for addiction treatment for methamphetamine.”