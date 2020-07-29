Government promises to end 'subsequent child policy' for mothers on the benefit

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni, in this May 2019 video, announced changes to the country's benefit system, including lifting a sanction on solo mothers who do not name their child's father.

The Government is promising to end the "subsequent child policy" that has a parent on the benefit asked to return to work 12 months after they have another child.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni on Wednesday said the Government planned to change the law to remove the policy in November 2021, as part of a “overhaul” of the welfare system. Labour would have to win the election to bring this policy into effect.

Under the policy, a parent who is on the benefit and has another child is obliged to find part-time work when the child is 12-months old. It was introduced in 2012 by a National Government.

The promised change has been welcomed by Children’s Commissioner, who says it “couldn’t happen fast enough”.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the Government will change the law to end the subsequent child policy.

Sepuloni, in a press statement, said removing the “punitive policy” would give parents more time with their children, during the first 1000 days of their child’s life.

“It will also improve equity and simplicity in the welfare system and reduce stress in families ... For those parents who do want to work earlier, they will still have access to employment support and be supported to transition into the workforce.”

The removal of the policy, which was recommended by the Government-appointed Welfare Expert Advisory Group in 2019, would be among a raft of changes the Government had made to the welfare system, Sepuloni said.

The minister was unavailable for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said he was entirely supportive of removing the policy, which was long overdue.

“It is child-centred, it will enable mothers to spend more time with their children, and we know about the pivotal importance of the child’s first 1000 days.”

He said the argument that children would be better off if their mothers were in work was “narrow”, as good bonding and attachment could set a child up for life.

The removal of the obligation should happen irrespective of any party’s election policy, he said.

Auckland Action Against Poverty spokesperson Brooke Fiafia said it was disappointing it had taken the Labour-led Government so long to “signal they intend to remove this sanction if re-elected”.

"Caregivers should not have to face the impossible choice of taking any employment, no matter how unsuitable, or lose their benefit," she said.

"The Government so far has only removed one other sanction from the Social Security Act ... We are calling on the Government to speed up the overhaul of our welfare system.”

ACT employment spokeswoman Nicole McKee, who is a candidate for the party outside Parliament, said Labour was “promoting welfare as a lifestyle option and will harm kids in benefit-dependent households”.

“Many couples wait to start families in order to ensure they can afford to feed, clothe, house and support their children. Those couples who wait and plan are being forced to subsidise those whose lifestyle is dependent on welfare,” she said.

ACT wanted to replace the benefit with cash-cards that could not be spent on alcohol, gambling, and tobacco, McKee said.