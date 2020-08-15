From a sense of displacement to acceptance

The year was 1991. In Somalia, resistance groups which had engaged with the country’s armed forces had overthrown a widely perceived totalitarian government.

Civil unrest was rife, piracy was rising, and conflict between pro-government militia and armed rebels was rampant. Whole towns in the north were being destroyed in battles.

Among the chaos, Guled Mire was born. But as he’ll tell you, he doesn’t remember the anarchy. “I have no recollection of everything that happened.”

At 2, he and his eight siblings – six boys and two girls– were taken by their mother, Hawo Jama, to neighbouring Kenya. There, the family spent several months in a refugee camp, before their move to the Somali-dominated neighbourhood of Eastleigh in Nairobi for four years.

READ MORE:

* Former refugee Guled Mire wins Fulbright award to study at Ivy League university

* Plea for Kiwis to continue donating to refugees

* Church condemns 'politicising' parish sign posted outside Masterton's St Patrick's Church



When Mire was 6, his family resettled in Hamilton.

School was a struggle. Teachers told him he wouldn’t go on to contribute anything of note to society; he was chased by skinheads. There’s been micro-aggressions, social exclusion and outright racism for his being African, Muslim.

What at first felt like an adventure turned into a sense of displacement and culture shock. Then, there was the constant code-switching – navigating between different languages, cultures, lifestyles, people.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Growing up in Hamilton, Mire was chased by skinheads.

“I think I started to realise for the first time in my life that I was very different,” he says.

Growing up, this led to Mire, now 29, resenting his African identity and Muslim faith. Negative Western media portrayals of Muslims being terrorists, or refugees being a “drain on the system”, didn’t help.

Every message given to him about his birth country was tinged with negativity: Somalia was a place of poverty, war, famine. “There was definitely me wanting to distance myself from that side of it, but also wanting to be accepted.

“I did everything I could to fit in, just to make friends. That was at the cost of my culture and my heritage. I wanted badly to be identified as a Kiwi and not a Somali. I just wanted to be like anyone else.”

But the education system failed Mire. Despite shifting to several schools in different areas, and getting top marks for some subjects, the feedback he was given by his educators – that he would never study at university level, for example – was the polar opposite to his own aspirations.

He says he doesn’t blame his teachers, that they likely had good intentions. “But [those comments] can still cause harmful consequences ... it’s important to be mindful about that.”

Much to his mother’s disappointment, Mire dropped out of school at 16, with no plans.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mire was consistently given messages growing up that he would not contribute to society in any meaningful way.

After some casual work and “no real sense of direction”, he was keen to travel. He returned to Africa at 17, alongside his uncle. The trip made him realise he didn’t care any more about fitting in. “[I was sick of] desperately trying to be white.

“[You do that because] that is the norm, that is the status quo, that is the dominant culture ... That’s sad, that this is the world young diverse kids are growing up in."

The curiosity which led him back to his birth continent grew, and Mire began to embrace a heritage, identity and culture that he’d consistently sacrificed for the sake of normalcy – whatever that word means.

He traced his roots and met extended family – cousins, aunties, uncles – something he didn’t have growing up. That, too, proved eye-opening. “There was a sense of joy, because I felt like I was searching to belong. I found it in Africa, but I also didn’t.”

Mire says he was viewed as different, having grown up in the New Zealand diaspora. He spoke differently, walked differently, his Somali was a little dusty.

Some, but not all, relatives were doing well. Many were caught up in the wider refugee predicament. Mire says he felt he let them down in this sense – he wasn’t the “picture of hope” they needed – he was a school dropout.

There were other lessons. The taking for granted of running water, “things you wouldn’t even think are a luxury”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mire’s travel to Africa in his late teens allowed him to see a different side of his birth continent to the one he says Western media presents.

And Africa had expanded. On his three-month visit back, he saw the other side of the coin – “a beautiful Africa, an Africa that was booming, with skyscrapers”.

Despite the prevalence of poverty, Nairobi was growing, its economy expanding. The image was different from the one he’d been fed.

“It was such a profound experience ... I wasn’t aware until I’d witnessed and seen a country that’s booming despite its challenges; it’s persevering.”

Above all, the trip made him realise New Zealand was home. “I came here when I was 6 ... Even though the people [in Africa] looked like me and spoke like me – but maybe not quite. It was just what I needed.”

As well as Africa, he has lived and worked in Australia and Canada.

His travels gave him an understanding of his intersecting cultural layers – Somali, black, Muslim, a refugee. He was reconsidering his place in the world, and where he wanted to go from there.

He felt empowered and wanted to get back into study.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “I’m black, I’m Muslim, I’m Somali ... I’m also a Kiwi,” says former refugee Guled Mire.

Eventually accepted through the special admission category to the Auckland University of Technology, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in international studies and policy in 2013 with “flying colours”.

“I defied my assumptions about my own abilities.”

Mire has had a career as a policy adviser in the public sector, and co-founded Third Culture Minds, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing positive mental health and wellbeing outcomes for ethnic youth in New Zealand.

Third Culture Minds was born in part from his own struggle with discrimination and social exclusion in New Zealand. “Racism can kill, look at Christchurch ... But when racism isn’t killing us, it’s making us sick.

“It slowly ends up killing us that way as well, if we don’t have the right support systems and structures in place.”

He says there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Each child – each third culture kid – is unique. There’s diversity within the diversity. The organisation focuses on youth not having to explain themselves, their culture, and their history – a process that Mire says is exhausting when done over and over.

He sees it as his mission to fight for a more inclusive, humane society.

Taking a stand against racism will always be important. Mire helped mobilise and facilitate youth leadership for the capital’s historic Black Lives Matter march earlier this year. He’s also an advocate for more fair refugee policies and systems.

“Accessibility isn't afforded to people who come from my background, but we excel at every single chance that comes to us.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mire says his story is one of resilience, and strength of character.

Recently, he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship and in September will begin a Masters of Public Administration specialising in human rights and social justice at Ivy League-listed Cornell University in New York.

“I guess I wanted to prove my teachers wrong, but also to make my mother proud.

“Nothing I’ll do will be able to pay the debt I owe to my mother, for what she’s done for us. Part of me wanted it for her.”

He reckons his story is one of resilience, strength, perseverance and rising despite adversity. But he says it’s also a story about New Zealand giving refuge to his family.

“I want New Zealanders to see that we’re all playing our part. Refugees are not a drain on the system. My experience is not unique. We’re the doctors, teachers, philosophers.

“Life can throw unexpected things at us that are beyond our control. You have to adapt and be agile, show resilience ... That’s something I’ve had to do in my life as a refugee.

“Having that lived experience allowed me to navigate through this process.”

A documentary featuring Guled Mire, One Year On, will premiere online on August 20.