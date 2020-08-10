National Party wants car insurance details to be displayed on registration labels

The National Party says car insurance details should be displayed on drivers’ car registration labels, for everyone to see.

The party is campaigning on a policy that would require insurance details to be on display, with leader Judith Collins saying it would encourage drivers to get insured.

“This will solve the problem of some drivers who lie about their insurance status to protect their excess,” Collins said, in a statement on Monday.

“If anyone was involved in an accident with you, you could literally walk over and see who their insurer was.”

Collins said it would be both difficult and expensive to make it compulsory for all drivers to get car insurance.

“Thousands of responsible Kiwis end up out of pocket or taking legal action because of the irresponsible actions of uninsured drivers ... National doesn’t believe that's fair,” she said.

National’s transport spokesperson Chris Bishop said requiring insurance details to be listed on registration labels would encourage more people to take up insurance.

“By applying a bit of nudge theory we believe it is highly likely to increase insurance uptake, because who wants to drive around with an ‘uninsured’ vehicle sticker in their window?” he said.