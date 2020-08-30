Coronavirus: What is the $50b Covid Response and Recovery Fund being spent on?

The Keep It Real Online campaign has raised concerns about young Kiwis using porn to learn about sex.

What is the $50b Covid Response and Recovery Fund being spent on? There are some things much further down the spending list that might surprise you.

An ad campaign featuring two naked actors as porn stars was paid for by the Government’s Covid Recovery Fund.

In the ad, two naked people show up on a doorstep in suburban New Zealand, asking mum, Sandra, to see her son because he "just looked us up online”. It went viral, racking up 32 million views online, making headlines around the world, and earning praise from experts for tackling the issue of kids accessing porn head-on.

The ad - plus a website with advice for parents and young people on online safety - made up the Keep It Real Online campaign, funded to the tune of $1.5m from the Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

It’s one of more than 250 programmes identified in a Stuff analysis of the fund, which came together quickly in the weeks after Covid-19 spread in New Zealand. So far, $36b has been allocated from the fund, which will be spent over four years.

READ MORE:

* 'The price we have to pay': How to spend nearly $50b in six months

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 exposes digital divide, internet have-nots further cut off

* Coronavirus: Government's $288m fund to secure medicine supply and invest in vaccine and Covid-19 health

* Government setting aside remaining $14b of Covid-19 fund in case of second wave



At no point in recent history has there been so much public money made available for spending in such a short space of time.

The wage subsidy is by far the largest single call on the fund, accounting for more than 40 per cent of money allocated to date.

There are scores of other, much smaller items paid for out of the fund. Most can be directly associated with the Covid-19 response, but some don’t have such a clear connection to the pandemic.

123RF/Stuff.co.nz The Covid Response and Recovery Fund has cash to help people to learn how to use online services.

Online initiatives

The Keep It Real campaign, run by the Department of Internal Affairs, received funding to continue until July next year.

The department’s director of digital safety, Jared Mullen, said there was a clear need for a campaign around internet safety as a result of the pandemic.

Children and young people were shifting their learning and interactions with friends online - and potentially do that unsupervised.

“This upsurge in time spent online increased the risk of children and young people being exposed to online threats like grooming, bullying and viewing content that is potentially harmful for their age.”

A further $15m was allocated to the department for “digital skills”. This funding was to address “urgent gaps” around skills for individuals, whānau and small businesses.

Colin Holden​, from the DIA’s digital public service branch, said: “This funding recognises the importance of digital skills in a time that being digitally excluded could mean people don’t access health information, complete their banking online, or fail to get their small business running e-commerce channels.”

Manaiakalani Education Trust (MET) has been contracted​ to design and deliver the services for individuals and whānau.

MET’s executive officer Jenny Oxley​ said the project was still in its early stages, but would be focused on adult learners.

There is also money set aside to help up to 1000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owned by Māori, Pasifika, or people with disabilities, to engage in the digital world.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi secured $21.75m for RNZ out of the Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

Operational funding for RNZ

The Covid Response and Recovery Fund was also called on to give public broadcaster RNZ a $21.75m funding boost.

The money, to be paid out over three years, is an extension of a two-year funding increase that had originally been provided to RNZ in 2019 and had been due to run out next year.

A spokesman for Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said the Government had been planning to review RNZ’s funding next year after it completed work on a project to strengthen public media.

But that work had been delayed “while attention focused on the impacts of Covid-19”, he said.

Therefore a decision was taken to extend RNZ’s “time-limited funding” ahead of Budget 2021, he said.

“This funding would probably not have been made available, ahead of Budget 2021, were it not for the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

“Advice from officials, from Treasury, and from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage indicated that the funding was required in light of the change in circumstances due to Covid-19.”

The RNZ funding increase was separate to the $50m cost of a Covid-related bail-out for the media industry announced by the Government in April.

About $62 million from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been allocated over the next four years to ensure New Zealand’s frontline rescue services, carried out by Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand are secured.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Many Surf Lifesaving Clubs are in need of an upgrade, says the organisation’s chief executive.

Water safety measures

The fund has also allocated $62.6m towards water safety, rescue and prevention services.

According to Surf lifesaving NZ chief executive Paul Dalton, the pandemic had shown the organisation’s funding was “highly exposed”.

“We’re dealing with organisations that don’t have certainty themselves as to how much money they’re going to be able to distribute each year so everyone is living from hand to mouth,” Dalton said.

“... If you suddenly have a shock because you miss out on a grant or Lotteries has a bad year and they don’t have much to distribute then that could cause [us] to have a fairly catastrophic kickback.”

The service was expected to receive about $9.5m each year from the fund for the next four years. About $5m of that would be allocated to the operational costs of the 74 surf clubs situated across New Zealand. Just under $3m would be used to maintain Surf Lifesaving NZ facilities.

The remaining money would go towards the national body, Dalton said.