Coronavirus: Government backs its Covid-19 response, but more may be needed

Jacinda Ardern spoke today as Auckland prepares to move from Alert Level 3 to 2 just before midnight.

ANALYSIS: Four months ago, the idea of climbing down to Covid-19 alert level 2 while Covid-19 cases continued to spring up would have rung alarm bells. New Zealand was nearing the end of a full-blown lockdown, and health officials were reporting anywhere between 13 and two news cases a day.

Fast forward to Monday, and Auckland has left a lockdown-lite as Covid-19 cases continue to be found. There were 11 in the community on Saturday, and two – including a case in Tokoroa – to count on Sunday. Cafes, gyms, and bars will again be open.

The zero case days which made for celebratory headlines when the country last moved from alert levels 3 to 2 were not needed. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday said being in level 2 while “having to stamp out a cluster like this one” had been anticipated by the Government.

“Our system is good. It is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy at level 2, in the scenario we now have. But it will only work if people follow the guidance.”

Getty Images More mask use should be mandated, according to epidemiologists. The Government has required mask wearing on public transport, and hasn’t ruled out making a wider order to wear masks if needed.

READ MORE:

* Is there a way to beat Covid-19 without yo-yoing into lockdowns?

* Jetstar suspends New Zealand flights until September 6

* Election 2020: Covid levels will loosen but more lockdowns are in our future

* Coronavirus: Is elimination still the best strategy?



The Government has begun to trust its bolstered testing and tracing systems, a sign of maturity in New Zealand’s pandemic response. Ardern is now confident the “fundamentals” are right, saying “New Zealand has proven itself to be agile”.

“We bought in mask use because of what the evidence has told us. We have used QR codes as an additional tool, we will keep using technological solutions ... But they're all in addition to an existing very strong foundation.”

But the experience of this latest cluster suggests the Government has been more reactive than agile.

It took this outbreak to rouse the Government into acting on masks, making them compulsory on public transport. The advice from the World Health Organisation on using masks – wear them when physical distancing can’t be done – has changed. But this guidance changed in June, not August.

It took this outbreak for a trial of the CovidCard Bluetooth technology to be extended within managed isolation facilities. This announcement came hours before the National Party was to launch a policy which would do much the same – “Never ever have we made a political decision in the management of Covid-19,” Ardern said on Sunday.

And it took this outbreak for businesses to be compelled to display QR codes that matched the Government’s CovidTracer app. A review on the contact tracing system released Thursday said there was an urgent need for further development of the app, but it appeared this was not “a key work stream within the [health] ministry’s work programme”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government’s Covid-19 response has strong foundations. (file photo)

What next? New Zealand's tolerance for Covid-19 is unlikely to change, as people overwhelmingly support the "elimination" strategy, and many are calling for a smarter response.

ACT leader David Seymour has been decrying the cost of lockdowns, saying the transmission-crushing measure is effective but unsustainable. He says the Government needs to deploy the cheapest measures that can or may reduce the virus’ replication rate – mask wearing, and a $100 million roll out of the CovidCard technology.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told Stuff that more gradients between levels 2 and 3 are required, including a stricter level 2.5 that requires mask wearing in all indoor environments outside the home.

“It seems unlikely that we will eliminate [this cluster] unless we add some other measures into the mix.”

Ardern on Sunday urged widespread mask use in Auckland, but said the Government’s wouldn’t yet make it mandatory. She took up the “alert level 2.5” phrase to describe the slightly greater restrictions that will remain in Auckland – such rules would allow New Zealand to “manage” the cluster.

“If we have a situation where we put out those restrictions but people continue to have large gatherings, or people don't follow social distancing, or people go to work when they're sick, it won't work.”

If New Zealand is to get smarter about eliminating this virus, it will take more than people following the current rules. The Government may need to show a greater agility before the next major flare up of Covid-19 – and the clock is now ticking.