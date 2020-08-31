Coronavirus: PM meets with Auckland mayor Phil Goff as city enters alert level 2.5

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern details how masks should be used in level two.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to meet with Auckland mayor Phil Goff as the city enters coronavirus alert “level 2.5”.

Ardern arrived in Auckland on Monday morning.

While waiting for the prime minister to arrive at Crave cafe in Morningside, Goff said it was “good seeing everything kind of back to normal”.

LAWRENCE SMITH Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern donned a blue surgical mask throughout her visit to Auckland on Monday.

Goff, wearing a handmade mask, acknowledged he doubted he’d get used to wearing a face covering.

Ahead of her meeting with Goff, which media are not permitted to attend, Ardern and associate health ministers Jenny Salesa and Peeni Henare met with contact tracers at Greenlane Hospital.

Earlier, about 11.30am, Ardern visited a Kāinga Ora development on Bari Lane, in Māngere, where she praised Aucklanders’ high uptake of masks.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a Kāinga Ora development site in Auckland's Māngere.

The prime minister, who was wearing a blue surgical mask, told media gathered at the construction site that she had noticed “widespread mask use” while travelling across the city, which was “fantastic".

Ardern hoped the high use of masks would continue.

"It is an added piece of vigilance, a tool that we have to keep ourselves and others safe," she said.

On Monday morning, the construction workers at the Kāinga Ora site were wearing an extra level of protective gear on top of high vis and hard hats: face masks.

One of the roads that will sweep through the new development is lined with houses at varying stages of construction, dotted with the bright yellows and oranges of builders working on scaffolding.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised Aucklanders for a strong uptake of face coverings.

Ardern said the use of face coverings at the site was “an example of the lessons that were learned during the first lockdown”.

Workers had been continuing construction, with safety precautions in place, at Kāinga Ora sites across Auckland throughout the second level 3 lockdown, which ended on Sunday.

They have been split into groups to form work bubbles and are using designated facilities to make contact tracing easier if the workers have contact with a coronavirus cases.

From Monday, masks were compulsory on public transport across the country, while Aucklanders were encouraged to wear them whenever they're in public.

Most commuters appeared to be complying with the requirement to wear masks during morning rush hour.

Ardern said police out on the beat would be carrying extra masks and would “deescalate" any situations that got out of hand, Ardern said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pupils return to Finlayson Park School, in Manurewa, south Auckland as city moves down alert levels on Monday.

Ardern defended the Government’s response to the latest community outbreak of coronavirus.

She would not rule in nor rule out whether regions outside of Auckland would move to level 1 on September 6.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears her homemade mask. (File photo)

The prime minister acknowledged that Kiwis were likely feeling “a bit tired” as the country moved between alert levels.

“But relative to other [countries] we're doing really well,” Ardern said.

Ahead of the easing of restrictions on Monday, south Auckland residents said the community, where the latest coronavirus cluster began, would likely be hard hit by the fallout of the second lockdown.

As school pupils returned to classrooms after an 18-day regional level 3 lockdown, principals said anxiety was high for families.