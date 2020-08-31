Coronavirus: Prime Minister praises Aucklanders' high uptake of masks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern details how masks should be used in level two.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has praised Aucklanders’ high uptake of masks as the region enters level 2.5.

At a press conference at a Kāinga Ora development in south Auckland on Monday, Jacinda Ardern said anecdotally, mask usage has been high.

“It is an added piece of vigilance, a tool we have to keep people safe,” she added, at the construction site on Bari Lane in Māngere.

Supplied Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears her homemade mask. (File photo)

Ardern is in Auckland for the city's first day at coronavirus alert “level 2.5”.

On Monday morning, the construction workers at the Kāinga Ora site were wearing an extra level of protective gear on top of high vis and hard hats: face masks.

One of the roads that will sweep through the new development is lined with houses at varying stages of construction, dotted with the bright yellows and oranges of builders working on scaffolding.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Pupils return to Finlayson Park School, in Manurewa, south Auckland as city moves down alert levels on Monday.

Ardern, wearing a blue surgical mask, said the construction staff had designated work bubbles.

Masks are now compulsory on public transport across the country, while Aucklanders are encouraged to wear them whenever they're in public.

On Monday morning, most commuters appeared to be complying with the requirement to wear masks.

Aucklanders’ uptake had so far been "fantastic”, Ardern said.

“We do have the police out and about with extra masks to support people”.

Officers would also be available to “deescalate" any situations that got out of hand.

Ardern defended the Government’s response to the latest community outbreak of coronavirus.

She would not rule in nor rule out whether regions outside of Auckland would move to level 1 on September 6.

The prime minister acknowledged that Kiwis were likely feeling “a bit tired” as the country moved between alert levels.

“But relative to other [countries] we're doing really well,” Ardern said.

Ahead of the easing of restrictions on Monday, south Auckland residents said the community, where the latest coronavirus cluster began, would likely be hard hit by the fallout of the second lockdown.

As school pupils returned to classrooms after an 18-day regional level 3 lockdown, principals said anxiety was high for families.