Election 2020: National brings back its 'War on P' with promised spend on meth-harm reduction

National has resurrected its "War on P" with a promise to fund an intensive treatment programme and 13 detox beds to reduce methamphetamine harm.

The party's drugs policy, launched by National leader Judith Collins in Hawke's Bay on Monday, includes a promised $50 million in contestable funding for community-based harm reduction programmes, and more drug dogs at airport and ports to stop drugs entering the country.

“We can either decide that we’re going to lose the war, or we’re going to decide to take it seriously,” Collins said.

“The use of this drug tears families apart, fuels violence, enriches criminals and destroys lives. We cannot tolerate the continued misery this drug causes, which leads to rising levels of violence and poverty, and widespread social harm.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff National has accused the current Government of dropping the ball in the fight against meth.

Methamphetamine, colloquially named "P", remains a drug of choice in New Zealand, and a tough stance on methamphetamine was a hallmark policy of the former National Government.

National has accused the Labour-led Government of taking an “ad hoc and piecemeal” approach to meth, after it scrapped the party’s Meth Action Plan when coming into power.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has said the Government was taking a more balanced approach to reducing harm from crime. Police Minister Stuart Nash has said the Government was going after methamphetamine by targetting gangs through an increase in police recruits.

The action plan would be rebooted under National’s new policy, with Collins saying the party would unify the resources of justice, health, police, and customs.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins has announced the party’s drug policy in Hawke’s Bay, on Monday. (file photo)

“There is no single solution to what has become a scourge on our society. A National government will tackle this problem from all angles, addressing both demand and supply," Collins said.

The party wants to trial the Matrix Methamphetamine Treatment Programme in 11 unspecified locations across the country.

This intensive outpatient programme, developed in the US and already being piloted in Nelson, has people who want to stop using meth attend three sessions a week for 20 weeks. The party intends for people in the programme to be tested for drug use each week.

National has promised 13 detox beds for methamphetamine, and will ensure each District Health Board has at least one bed. A full-time specialist that can assist with detoxing would be available at each DHB.

National health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said there were currently seven in-patient beds for methamphetamine across the country, and the additional beds would cost $2m each year.

The Matrix treatment programme would cost possibly $8m a year, he said. The party intended to reveal the overall cost of the policy at a later date.

“We are costing policies, but they’ll be out in the fiscal plan. When we put it all out together, you’ll see it,” Collins said.

Dom Thomas National justice spokesman Simon Bridges said the party would further fund drug intelligence work by agencies.

Police and Customs officers would also refer methamphetamine users to health of social support or proactively inform them of treatment options, when users are identified through frontline police work or small seizures of the drug made at the border.

National justice spokesman Simon Bridges said the party would ensure a strong response from law and order agencies would disrupt distribution of meth.

There would be more funding – how much was unspecified – for police and customs drug intelligence capabilities. National, in its policy document, said it would crack down on illegal cash smuggling what aided Chinese and South American crime syndicates.

“There can be no tolerance for the dealing and supply of methamphetamine. Those who peddle this drug are responsible for the misery and social harm it causes,” Bridges said.

Former National leader John Key waged a “War on P” while in Government, after declaring a crackdown on the drug was a top priority when campaigning in 2009.

Testing of wastewater earlier this year shows meth makes up more than half of the drugs detected, which include MDMA, cocaine, and heroin but excludes cannabis.

Police estimate meth use causes $16m in social harm each week, or $884m in harm each year.