National promises a $400-500m upgrade of Hawke's Bay Hospital

The main block of Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings was built in 1961 and needs to be rebuilt, National says.

A National government will invest up to half a billion dollars in an “urgent upgrade” of Hawke’s Bay Hospital, if elected.

Judith Collins announced the policy outside the hospital in Hastings on Tuesday morning.

Under her government, the hospital’s aged main block would be rebuilt. Design and development work would start next year and the diggers would be on site in 2025, she said.

National would also expand the hospital’s emergency department and instal air conditioning.

“We’re committed to ensuring our public health system is delivering for you, your children and your family. These improvements will improve the lives of many New Zealanders,” Collins said.

The total cost of the upgrade was estimated at between $400 and $500 million. That included the investment to upgrade the main building and the emergency department, as well as an estimated $7m to instal air conditioning.

Work on installing air conditioning would begin “immediately”.

National promises to expand the emergency department at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said he had argued “strongly for these important upgrades for our local hospital since entering Parliament in 2017”.

A policy paper released on Tuesday said the average age of the hospital’s facilities was 50 years, and it was “cramped, ageing and outdated, causing significant issues for patients and staff”.

It said Hawke’s Bay DHB had estimated it needed to spend $800m on infrastructure over 10-15 years.

“National will bring forward and fund the largest part of the plan,” the policy said.

“Hawke’s Bay is a rapidly growing part of New Zealand. The hospital needs to grow to match this. Between 2013 and 2018, the Hawke’s Bay population increased by 10 per cent with 160,000 Kiwis now calling Hawke’s Bay home. This has led to capacity issues at the hospital that will get worse over time unless we act,” it said.

The work would be funded from the Government as part of it’s health infrastructure investment.

Collins said National’s wider health policy would be released shortly.

Hawke’s Bay DHB has had plans to rebuild the main block on the hospital from more than decade.

In July, associate finance minister David Parker announced $10m funding to upgrade Hawke's Bay Hospital’s radiology department and $4.2m towards a $20.8m investment in refurbishing and expanding operating theatres.