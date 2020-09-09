Tick. Tick podcast: 'Hectoring' the prime minister, and political fact-checking in a 'post-truth' era

Public disquiet about the conduct of journalists at the Covid-19 press conferences could be reduced if the news cameras were literally turned around and pointed back at the press pack, says an experienced news manager.

Some journalists have repeatedly come under attack for their questions and tone at the 1 pm briefings.

“The way that those daily press conferences have been held, where the journalists are invisible but noisy, has not done anyone any good in terms of journalists not appearing like a baying mob,” Peter Bale told Stuff’s election podcast, Tick. Tick.

“I think having a camera pointing the other way would be a very positive thing.”

Bale, a New Zealander who has had a distinguished career at organisations such as Reuters, CNN and as director of the Center for Public Integrity, spoke to the podcast about political fact-checking in a “post-truth” era, and the importance of holding politicians to account.

In New Zealand, he said, journalists had struggled to question Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a public forum “without appearing to be badgering her, which does not go down well with the public”.

“You've got a really interesting moment when you've got a prime minister who has high levels of perceived authenticity and whose brand is all about authenticity. So hectoring her is not the way to do it.”

But during an election campaign – especially one during a pandemic – rigorous journalism and fact-checking was extremely important.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Having journalists as an invisible but noisy presence at the Covid-19 press conferences has not helped to hold the Prime Minister to account, says Peter Bale.

Facting-checking was a public service “to point out when people are talking bollocks – and bollocks is incredibly dangerous in this circumstance”.

Stuff has launched The Whole Truth, to fact-check politicians during the New Zealand election.

Bale pointed to the press conference last month when National’s deputy leader, Gerry Brownlee, was accused of stoking conspiracy theories as an example of irresponsible behaviour by politicians.

“I thought the media did a very good job, actually, of calling him out on it.

“Anything that edges forward into feeding these conspiracies and feeding this tribalism … is really dangerous at the moment. In a public health emergency, access to clear information is really important.”

While fact-checking had been a part of journalism for decades, it had taken on a new significance since 2016 and the election of President Donald Trump in the United States.

“Trump lies like other people breathe,” said Bale.

“In a sense, it’s become so normalized that we forget how extraordinary it is to have somebody in that position … living off a sort of perversion of the truth.”

