Election 2020: NZ First's Winston Peters pledges support for prisoners

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced more support for prisoners while in Gore on Tuesday.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has pledged to help more prisoners rejoin society, as his campaign bus travelled Southland.

Providing more training and support to increase skills and expertise would allow prisoners to take part in society, he told reporters in Gore.

When asked why this was being announced as a policy when prisoner support programmes were already in place, he said a new programme had been launched on Monday.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Winston Peters on the campaign trail at Otago University included showing his table tennis prowess.

“KiwiRail has launched its ‘Second-Steppers’ programme with funding from the Government, reintegrating prisoners back into Northland’s community,” he said.

Peters said about 3000 had already been trained through the Howard League’s prison drivers programme, adult literacy classes and the Greyhound Great Mates Prison Programme; which was “perhaps the greatest news this country’s ever heard”.

These programmes had been going on in the background for some time, but “here we are in the last weeks of the campaign, hearing about it for the first time”, he said.

Peters objected to questions about whether he would join National in negotiations with Rio Tinto and Transpower to secure the future of the Tiwai aluminium smelter, due to close next year.

He plans to be at the smelter, near Bluff, on Wednesday, to speak to workers.

Peters came to Invercargill in July to hold a public meeting to “Save Tiwai”. Back then he said, if his party was in Government after the election it would commit to getting a 20-year agreement in place with Rio Tinto with a review at 10 years.

While in the south on Tuesday, the campaign bus also stopped at the site of a former paper mill in Mataura.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff NZ First candidate Mark Patterson (left) with party leader Winston Peters and NZ First MP Darroch Ball in Gore.

The old mill has stockpiled ouvea premix in it, that can release ammonia gas if it becomes wet. Residents have publicly told the Gore District Council and Rio Tinto they want it gone from the town.

Peters was met by a group of about 25 people at the mill, where he promised them the premix would be gone by Christmas, if they voted for him.

Mataura resident Winston McCone said Peters was the only politician who had fronted the Mataura community on the issue of the premix, but Pastor Newton Wills was unimpressed.

“The underlying thing is that he [Peters] loves votes more than the Mataura people, whose lives are in jeopardy. That’s all I heard,” Wills said.