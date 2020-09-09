Election 2020: Can you answer these civics questions? Many voters can't, study finds

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 general election.

Less than a third of Kiwi voters can name the current Minister of Education, according to a new study.

A report, published by think-tank the New Zealand Initiative on Wednesday, revealed gaps in the civics knowledge of New Zealand adults.

Paul Mitchell/Stuff New Zealander will be voting soon.

The study, called Democracy in the Dark, asked 1000 people 13 questions about politics, nine which tested their “basic” civics knowledge, including what political parties were in Parliament in the most recent term and how parties gain seats, and four which gauged their opinions.

It found that only 46 per cent of respondents knew that under the MMP system, a party must win an electorate or win 5 per cent or more of the party vote, to be represented at the Beehive.

The study’s authors, Dr Eric Crampton and Nathan Smith, described the findings as “worrying”, in the lead up to the 2020 election.

“Being a political junkie should not be a pre-requisite for voting. But it is hard to vote well if you don’t know the basics.

“There has been a lot of emphasis on a civic duty to vote, but too little attention to the importance of casting an informed ballot,” Crampton said.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dr Eric Crampton from The New Zealand Initiative says New Zealanders’ apparent lack of civics knowledge is concerning.

Young people appeared to be less informed on civics than older people, and the report blamed the generational divide on “weak” civics education at secondary school.

Louise Hutt, 27, ran for the Hamilton mayoralty in 2019 because she was fed up with those in power failing to take action on issues she cares about.

An advocate for young people’s participation in democracy, she said civics education is important because “it empowers people with the knowledge to participate”.

Hutt agreed with the report’s conclusion that the NCEA curriculum was lacking when it came to civics.

“I think the results are not necessarily surprising. If you look at our voter turnout there's obviously disengagement,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Louise Hutt says learning about civics is as important as maths or English.

However, there were different ways to measure political engagement.

“I would question how critical it is for a young person to know who the Minister for the Environment is?

“Some of it boils down to how relevant it is to your life? I think that if we made the voting age 16 that in particular would give a mandate to schools to cover that information much more thoroughly,” Hutt said.

Ministry of Education acting deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement Pauline Cleaver said schools were encouraged to teach civics, including New Zealand’s democratic system, constitutional arrangement and Te Tiriti O Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) as part of social science programmes.

New teaching resources outlining how civics fit into social science achievement objectives for years 7 to 13 were released in June 2020.

“The aim is to show teachers how civics and citizenship learning in junior years can scaffold into senior years,” Cleaver said.

The survey questions

Can you name all the political parties in the current New Zealand Parliament? Who is the current Minister of Education? Who is the current Minister for the Environment? Which parties in the current New Zealand Parliament voted for the Zero Carbon Bill, which passed in late 2019? Under MMP, in what ways can parties gain a seat in Parliament? Does New Zealand have a military alliance with the UK? Which countries form the Five Eyes Alliance? In applying the law, do New Zealand courts have to take into account the political intentions of the Government of the day? Can you name the three branches of government? Some people say that the best people from all parties should come together and form a permanent, all-party government. Do you agree? Some countries have a strong leader who doesn’t have to bother with a Parliament or elections. Is this model a very good, good, bad or very bad model? How would you feel about the idea of having experts, not elected politicians, make decisions according to what they think is best for the country? Would this be a very good, good, bad or very bad model? Do you think that democracy is the best form of Government?

Key findings