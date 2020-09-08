Water pistols, heckling, and social distancing: Aro Valley debate a more subdued affair under level 2

CAMPAIGN DIARY: New Zealand’s most raucous candidate debate was decidedly more subdued last night, as level 2 rules kept the Aro Valley candidate forum from its usual hijinks.

Usually the fire limit to this small community hall in Wellington is well-exceeded, with hundreds packing in to cheer and jeer at the assorted candidates in the what is probably the most left-wing forum in the country.

On Tuesday night only 50 socially-distanced seats were allowed, alongside a crop of candidates and supporters, who were not allowed to sit. Water pistols were still allowed so the audience could enforce time-limits (and punish statements not to their preference.)

Disappointingly for host Bryan Crump, no one showed up from Social Credit or the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party – indeed, NZ First didn’t even send anyone. Present instead was Labour’s Grant Robertson, the Green Party’s James Shaw, National’s Nicola Willis, ACT’s Brooke van Velden, TOP’s Abe Grey, and independent candidate Jesse Richardson.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw speaks to the hall.

A single heckler from the porch outside interrupted every minute or so, yelling“the best thing about Covid-19 is you can put ‘84’ after it,” praising candidates for being succinct, and preaching the decriminalisation of cannabis over legalisation.

But the mood was decidedly less fiery than in previous years as things got underway: At one point an audience member complained she was falling asleep, and asked that the candidates be funnier.

Independent candidate and student Richardson went up first, attacking the Government for its record on climate change from its left.

"What we've proved with Covid is that New Zealand can be a country that is at the forefront of fixing a crisis. We can be a more force for good in this world" Richardson said.

"I care about your right to live on a planet that isn't going to s---."

Shaw joked that Richardson had stolen his speech.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A heckler provides some colour from outside the hall, at one point yelling “I love Shakespeare!”

Aro Valley is Shaw’s childhood home, and the Greens have often won majority support in the voting booth in this hall – although they lost to Labour at the last election.

Despite the competition Robertson and Shaw played a buddy act throughout the night however, with Shaw saying “what he said” after Robertson navigated a tricky Israel/Palestine question and selling the Greens as an important partner to Labour in Government. The friendship eventually fell on rough ground after Shaw mentioned his anger at Jacinda Ardern ruling out a capital gains tax for good.

Robertson, the incumbent, kept it very local, talking about the sandpit outside the community hall and his failure to deliver on a promise of "milk and brioche" in every Wellington cafe.

(The Finance Manager did manage to mime “making it rain” as Crump talked about the difference between the fiscally prudent Robertson of 2017 and the more fiscally-unshackled Robertson following Covid-19.)

Stuff Candidates mingle ahead of the debate.

National's Nicola Willis started local too, criticising rising Wellington rents, before widening the scene for a critique of Labour, saying it had “failed every measure it set for itself.”

For a National candidate, Willis endured very little water from the water pistols, although there was open laughter when she said Labour’s team wasn’t as strong as National’s.

ACT’s Brooke van Velden came prepared with a raincoat, but faced far less opposition than last time, when the ACT candidate ended up yelling “I don’t even want to win this electorate.”

But this is still not exactly ACT-friendly territory – as she finished an answer on climate, a single heckler asked “do you care about anything but money?” to applause.

Eventually the heckling got more fierce, with much more of the traditional “for shame” jeers as Willis talked about National’s promise to not raise taxes.

Gray, from TOP, sought to lock himself to the electorate as much as possible, despite recently moving up from Dunedin. He said TOP was a whole party founded on essentially bringing Wellington Central’s views uncompromisingly to Parliament, like a Green Party “who care about evidence”.

But the evidence on the night did not point to much support for TOP. Indeed, the only candidate less likely than Gray to make it to Parliament probably won the most cheers: The independent and boyish Richardson, who said he could “most confidently say he had the most progressive tax policy of anyone on this stage,” and even earned a proclamation of love from one audience-member. You won’t see that at a Chamber of Commerce debate.