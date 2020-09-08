Election 2020: Research shows legal cannabis could earn Government nearly $1 billion

In October, New Zealanders will vote in the cannabis legalisation and control referendum.

The legalisation of cannabis could generate nearly $1 billion in Government revenue yet cause a short-term spike in consumption, according to two new reports.

Economic think-tank BERL on Tuesday released its research into what a legal market for cannabis might look like. Justice Minister Andrew Little has warned the reports needed to be taken with “a grain of salt”.

The reports, commissioned by the Ministry of Justice, were initially withheld with as the ministry intended to make them public after the upcoming referendum. But the ministry backtracked after a media outlet laid a complaint with the Ombudsman.

New Zealanders will vote on whether recreational use of cannabis should be legalised at the general election in October. The Government has produced a bill that would enter Parliament if a 'Yes' vote is successful.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times New Zealanders are being asked to vote on the prospect of a legalised market for recreational cannabis. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Cannabis referendum: Could I smoke weed at work? And other FAQs

* 'To legalise is to normalise': Auckland Catholic school's 'say no' sign raises eyebrows

* Scientific evidence behind legalising cannabis is uncertain, prime minister's chief scientist says

* Better to decriminalise cannabis rather than legalise it - bill opponents



The bill would allow cannabis to be consumed, sold, and purchased for recreational use, by people 20 years or older, but it did not stipulate the amount of tax the Government would gather on sales.

BERL – drawing on evidence of the current domestic, illicit cannabis market and overseas legalised markets – proposed capping the production of cannabis to 120 tonnes each year, to be allocated via a quota system, as is done with fisheries.

Some 100 tonnes of the quota would go to commercial operators and social outfits, which meet the “social equity” intentions of the law, and the remaining 20 tonnes would be non-commercial, being homegrown or “micro-cultivators”.

Little said such a quota system would amount to an “auction system” that would drive up the price as people try to make profit – something a future Labour Government would want to avoid.

Any report is helpful to shed light on issues and promote a bit of debate, but there are some things in their report that I wouldn't do if I have any further role in it.”

BERL said the licencing scheme could cost $30m to administer. A “harm reduction levy”, used to fund education programmes and intervention services, could generate $440m each year if the levy was set at the proposed $4 per gram of cannabis.

Some 5000 full-time jobs would be created, paying wages and salaries of $210m each year. The market would contribute $440m to the country’s GDP, and the income tax take would amount to $30m.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Justice Minister Andrew Little has said two BERL reports into the cannabis market need to be taken with “a grain of salt”. (file photo)

The total Government tax take could also include $646m in excise taxes, $181m in GST, and $56m in licencing fees.

BERL calculated the profit margin in a $20 gram of cannabis as 0.90 cents of the retailer and $1 for the grower, after taxes and costs such as processing were deducted.

A sufficient retail market would require 207 retail businesses in the six major cities and towns, and another 94 for smaller towns and 119 retailers for rural townships, BERL estimated.

Little said "he wouldn't assume" that so many retailers would be permitted to open in high-density areas.

BERL also estimated the social impact of legalising cannabis, saying it could cause a three- to five-year spike in consumption, with nearly 140,000 more people using the drug.

There would be a short term impact of 300 more hospitalisations each year, at a cost of $4m, and 940 fewer convictions among other reductions in enforcement actions, saving $10.7m.

Little said the report had to be “taken with a grain of salt, it's an economist's view about cannabis legalisation”, whereas the Government had considered the views of other experts, in fields such as justice and health, when preparing the legalisation bill.