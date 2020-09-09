Election 2020: Ditch Labour Day for Matariki, Judith Collins says

Judith Collins says we could consider getting rid of Labour Day for the new Matariki holiday.

The Government should consider ditching Labour Day to make room for a new Matariki public holiday, and embrace technology to avoid further Covid-related lockdowns, Judith Collins says.

In a weekly interview with Stuff, the National leader lashed Labour for doling out a new public holiday businesses will have to pay for.

“That’s a great thing, to give away a public holiday – and we’d all like to have an extra one – but the problem is that we are facing what the Reserve Bank governor has described as the worst economic crisis in 160 years,” Collins said.

David Unwin/Stuff National party leader Judith Collins says the holiday would be yet another cost for businesses.

“I think it’s really important – and we've got no problem with Matariki as a public holiday – is the fact that its yet another cost onto businesses. And when 185,000 people believe that they’re going to lose their jobs it's hardly the right time to be saying ‘oh, it's ok, we’ll give you a paid holiday – oh, no sorry, you don’t have a job’.”

Instead, Collins suggested Labour Day could be replaced with Matariki

“So what I think is that if we are going to have that, we should give up one of the other ones. Whether that’s a provincial holiday, anniversary day, you know, people like those, its another day off.

“But maybe its one of those, maybe its something else. Maybe its Labour Day, you know: why not?”

Labour Day marks the anniversary of the eight-hour working day, won by Wellington Carpenter Samuel Parnell in 1840.

The Labour Day Act of 1899 created the public holiday, which has been held on the fourth Monday of October since 1910.

The Labour Party would be highly unlikely to ever ditch the celebration of such a key part of New Zealand's industrial relations history.

Collins also said the Government should be better using technology to stop any further, economically damaging lockdowns. For this, she, said, the border testing and control regime was key.

STEPHEN CHADWICK/Stuff Jacinda Ardern this week announced Matariki would be made a holiday.

“The number one thing has to be: if we are testing people, if we say we are testing, we are test them. If we say we have the Covid app, that we use it, if we have the Covid Bluetooth-type technology for tracing.

She again pointed to Taiwan as an example New Zealand should emulate to secure the border and then open it up to bring skilled workers in.

“We look at a jurisdiction like that and say, actually, they are the stand out performer in the world, they simply don't get acknowledged by World Health Organisation for political reasons. But actually, the reality is, they’ve done brilliantly, and we could do that too,” she said.

“And we are very concerned to make sure that, you know, they’ve been able to do this: 23 million people, 12 deaths, 400 cases of Covid-19, way better than us, and they’ve done it all without any lockdowns at all.

“So they’re using technology, and we can do that too. So we think get that in place, and then we can have confidence to bring people back into New Zealand, whether they're specialist agricultural workers, whether they’re specialist people in the wine-making industry, whether they’re international students.”