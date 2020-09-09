Election 2020: Māori Party wants to raise minimum wage to $25 immediately and double benefit levels

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere has claimed victory after the party was excluded from a minor party debate to be held by TVNZ. The state broadcaster backtracked on Tuesday, allowing both the Māori Party and Advance NZ to participate in the October 8 debate.

The Māori Party wants the minimum wage to be immediately raised to $25 an hour and is promising to double benefit payments.

The party’s income policy would also create a universal student allowance at double the current allowance rates, and cancel all debts owed to the Government through welfare loans.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told Stuff on Tuesday the party wanted to increase the incomes of 50,000 whānau that were living in poverty.

“It's real basic, it's bread and butter stuff. If our whānau are able to feed themselves and put a roof over their head, then they will be well. When they're well, they can learn, when they learn, they can earn - and the critical part of being able to address poverty is being able to learn and earn,” she said.

Brody Dolan/Stuff Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer wants the minimum wage raised to $25 an hour, immediately.

READ MORE:

* Māori voters need to stand up to be counted

* Māori Party President wary of National partnership: 'It kicked us out'

* Childcare allowance proposed for elected council members falls below living wage



The Māori Party policy would place the minimum wage more than $6 higher than the current rate, $18.90 an hour, and higher than the “Living Wage” – which some businesses and public organisations have committed to paying and has been set at $22.10 by social researchers.

Increases in the minimum wage can depress employment, as businesses choose not to create new jobs or defer decisions to employ people, though moderate increases in the minimum wage are said to have little effect on employment when signposted in advance.

The Māori Party lacked costings for the income policies, though Ngarewa-Packer said there would have to be a “levelling of the playing field”, or a restructuring of the tax system. The party was yet to form its tax policy.

"Everyone has been discussing, and we've been supportive of a capital gains tax for a while ... We are all having to look inside ourselves and around ourselves and there are some taxes that were attempted in the last three years that we think should be brought through.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the Covid-19 crisis had brought a renewed sense of urgency to efforts to lift Māori whānau out of poverty.

She said raising the incomes of poor New Zealanders would create a beneficial trade-off, as it would improve justice and health outcomes and reduce the economic expense on public services.

The party would double working-age benefit rates, meaning the Jobseeker support payment would go from $250 a week for a single person aged 25-years or older to $500 a week.

The youth benefit, set lower for those under 19-years-old, would be replaced with the working-age benefit rate, and benefits would be individualised so that a person could receive payments despite their partner’s income.

The Māori Party would also remove all financial penalties, sanctions and work obligations asked of beneficiaries, and wipe all debts held with the state for income support.

The student allowance would be doubled and made universal, and public transport would be made free for tertiary students. The allowance is currently set at $200 a week for people under 24-years-old.

Ngarewa-Packer said the Government was already spending large sums on a “two-tier benefit system”, or Covid-19 income relief payments that the party would abolish, and hundreds of millions were going to wage subsidies.

"We do know that there is lending of future generations for today's issues, but not investing in our future liabilities is an absolute travesty for this country,” she said.