Election 2020: National promises to create a 'National Infrastructure Bank' to fund government projects

National wants to create a state-run "National Infrastructure Bank" to fund central and local government infrastructure projects.

Eager to point to the Government’s KiwiBuild and Auckland light rail failures, National leader Judith Collins on Wednesday announced her party’s intention to create a new crown financial institution that would finance and advise on government infrastructure projects.

The “National Infrastructure Bank” would manage the party’s promised $35 billion infrastructure spend up, would be made up of existing crown agencies, and would manage loans issued by the current Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

“A key part of National’s plan to deal with the current economic and jobs crisis is to deliver world-class infrastructure ... To do that we have to invest, and every dollar borrowed must be spent wisely on projects that improve our economy and build productivity,” Collins said.

Mark Coote/Supplied The Transmission Gully, a public-private partnership. (file photo)

Collins and her MPs accused the Government of being incompetent management of infrastructure projects, and say such an infrastructure bank would work alongside the existing Infrastructure Commission – which is focussed on the pipeline of projects – to provide finance to projects.

The new institution would be made up of Crown Infrastructure Partners, the Green Investment Finance fund, and Crown Irrigation Investments.

The bank would take its baseline funding from the $8 million and $5m a year granted to Crown Infrastructure Partners and Green Investment Finance fund, respectively.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff National party leader Judith Collins wants to create a “National Infrastructure Bank” that would fund government projects.

It would be tasked with ensuring the Government gets “value for money” from infrastructure funding, would develop investment models which attract private sector money, and would manage public-private partnership project, such as Transmission Gully.

Projects funded by the bank could include three waters infrastructure, toll roads in collaboration with the NZ Transport Agency, and co-funding models for school infrastructure.

National has promised to spend $31 billion on transport projects, and $4.8 billion in spending on school infrastructure.

Collins said the bank could attract investments from ACC, the NZSuper Fund, iwi and Kiwisaver providers.

“The Government I lead will invest in New Zealand’s largest ever infrastructure programme, including $31 billion to upgrade our transport networks and de-clog our cities, $4.8 billion to fix our schools, and further investment to upgrade healthcare infrastructure.”

The party’s infrastructure spokesman, Chris Bishop, said the Labour-led Government been clumsy in its approach to infrastructure.

“Just look at the Provincial Growth Fund, the lack of delivery in the Green Investment Fund and the lack of clarity over shovel-ready infrastructure projects. Loans have been paid-out with no plan or purpose,” he said.

“Our infrastructure bank will act as a careful steward of our infrastructure programme, providing vital leadership and capability in the public sector as these intergenerational assets are developed.”