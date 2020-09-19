Election 2020: Labour pledges to increase sick leave entitlements to 10 days a year

The Labour Party will increase sick leave entitlements from five to 10 days a year, if elected.

On Saturday, Labour announced policy aimed at supporting Kiwi workers.

Workplace safety and relations spokesperson, Andrew Little, said that making sure working New Zealanders were safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy was valued was at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.

The party has pledged to increase sick leave, raise wages, protecting employees while they are at work, grow jobs and invest in the economy.

Little made the announcement at the Headquarters of E tū union in the Wellington suburb of Rongotai, a building which was purchase by the EPMU – which merged with SFWU to form E tū in 2015 – of when he was leader of that union.

Speaking in front of a yellow and orange banner which read “Trade Union History Project.” Little was joined by key figures within the union movement, clearly thrilled at Labour’s progress – and new promises on workplace relations.

“Workers play a key role in getting our economy moving,” Little said. “We cannot grow successful businesses without a strong and thriving workforce.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Labour MP Andrew Little has announced that the part would increase sick leave entitlements for Kiwi workers.

“Managing Covid-19 has shown, more than ever, how important it is for workers to be able to stay home if they are sick. That’s why we are expanding sick leave entitlements from five days to 10 days a year.

“This will mean people can stay at home if they are unwell and will also provide support and flexibility for working parents,” Little said.

“It’s time to leave behind New Zealand’s low wage culture. That’s why Labour will continue to lift the minimum wage, as well as implement Fair Pay Agreements.”

Labour had previously committed to lifting the minimum wage to $20 by 2021.

“A race to the bottom on wages comes at the cost of our most vulnerable workers and undermines our productivity. Investing in our people needs to be a key part of our economic recovery from Covid-19.

“We want a productive and highly skilled workforce where everyone shares in the benefits of economic growth,” Andrew Little said.

The Council of Trade Unions welcomed the policy.

“Working people in unions have been campaigning for better treatment at work. Labour’s industrial relations policy has the potential to achieve just that – significant improvements to peoples working lives,” CTU president Richard Wagstaff said.

Ensuring more is done to keep New Zealanders safe at work must be a priority, he said.

A statement from E tū assistant national secretary Annie Newman said the policy will see workers across the country being much better off.

The Labour Party is promising 10 days' sick leave for Kiwis. (File photo)

Mareta Sinoti, a cleaner at the National Library, said the extra sick leave was desperately needed, “especially in winter as people always get sick”.

“I work in a public area where we are careful about keeping people safe, especially with Covid-19 we are always cleaning and sanitising workplaces as part of our job.

“It will be better for everyone when Labour give workers more sick leave so that we can look after our health and our families properly,” she said.

Newman said that the next government needed to prioritise Fair Pay Agreements, in the first 100 days, as a part of the country's economic recovery.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Green Party MP Jan Logie.

The Green Party has also welcomed Labour's announcement.

“If elected in to a partnership government with Labour, we’ll work productively to ensure these measures are implemented as soon as possible”, Green Party workplace relations and safety spokesperson Jan Logie said.

Other key provisions were: